Photos: THE SOUND OF MUSIC Tour Gets Ready to Hit the Road

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Rehearsals have officially begun for the upcoming North American tour of The Sound of Music. Cast members Cayleigh Capaldi, Christiane Noll, and more gave BroadwayWorld an inside look at numbers from the beloved musical, including the iconic "Do-Re-Mi" and "My Favorite Things." Check out photos from inside the event below and watch hightlights here!

The Jack O’Brien-directed tour also stars Kevin Earley as Captain Georg von Trapp, Nicholas Rodriguez as Max Detweiler, Kate Loprest as Elsa Schraeder, Ariana Ferch as Liesl von Trapp, and Ian Coursey as Rolf Gruber.

The von Trapp children will be played by Eli Vander Griend (Friedrich), Ava Davis (Louisa), Benjamin Stasiek (Kurt), Haddie Mac (Brigitta), Ruby Caramore (Marta), and Luciana VanDette (Gretl), with Harper Burns, Oliver Cirelli, and Molly Glowacki as understudies. Additional cast members include John Adkinson, Blaire Eilene Baker, Sydney K. Borchers, Dylan Bradford, Steven Grant Douglas, Alli Echelmeyer, Zach Herman, Charlotte Jenkins, Jade Litaker, Meredith Lustig, Jennifer Malenke, Mark Bradley Miller, Tess Primack, Corey Greenan, Ruthie Sangster, and Daniel Robert Sullivan.

The tour will launch at the Stanley Theatre in Utica, NY from September 5–6 before traveling to cities across North America for multiple seasons. The production features Rodgers & Hammerstein’s iconic score, including My Favorite Things, Do-Re-Mi, Climb Ev’ry Mountain, Edelweiss, and the title song.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski