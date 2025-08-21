Thomas Doherty to Star as 'Seymour' in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

Television and film star Thomas Doherty (Hulu’s “Paradise,” “Tell Me Lies”) will make his New York stage debut as Seymour in the musical, beginning September 5, 2025. He stars opposite Emmy Award nominated actress Madeline Brewer as Audrey, at the Westside Theatre.



Known for his captivating performances on screen, Doherty was recently seen in Hulu’s “Tell Me Lies,” and just wrapped shooting season 2 of Hulu's Emmy-nominated series “Paradise.” He also starred as the lead of Sony's The Invitation, Dandelion, HBO's “Gossip Girl” reboot, Tina Fey's “Girls5Eva,” Hulu's “High Fidelity” opposite Zoë Kravitz, HBO's “Catherine The Great” opposite Helen Mirren and Jason Clarke, and Disney’s Descendants film franchise. Doherty is represented by Gersh, Anonymous Content & Peikoff Mahan.



Seymour is a down-on-his-luck florist with a crush on his co-worker Audrey. When he discovers a mysterious – and voracious – plant, suddenly Seymour and Audrey are thrust into an epic battle that will determine the fate of the entire human race. Little Shop of Horrors, featuring a book and lyrics by Grammy and Academy Award winner Howard Ashman (The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast), and music by Tony and Academy Award winner Alan Menken (Aladdin, Newsies), first premiered Off-Broadway in 1982, where it made audiences laugh, scream, and give up gardening for good. The musical has since catapulted into a global phenomenon, with productions across the world from Broadway to London’s West End, to Asia and Australia – plus a hit 1986 film adaptation directed by Frank Oz that starred Rick Moranis, Ellen Greene and Steve Martin. Now, the musical has made its highly-anticipated return home to Off-Broadway, in an intimate new production directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer (Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Spring Awakening) that offers an unprecedented opportunity to get close — maybe too close — to an incredible plant with an insatiable appetite.



Starring alongside Doherty and Brewer in the cast of Little Shop of Horrors are Drama Desk nominee Jeremy Kushnier as Dr. Orin Scrivello DDS, Tony Award nominee Reg Rogers as Mushnik, Major Attaway as The Voice of Audrey II, Hailey Thomas as Ronnette, Savannah Lee Birdsong as Crystal, and Morgan Ashley Bryant as Chiffon, as well as Weston Chandler Long, Teddy Yudain, Mecca Hicks, Aveena Sawyer, Jeff Sears, Christopher Swan, David Colston Corris, Bryan Fenkart, Alloria Frayser, Jonothon Lyons, Noel MacNeal, Chani Maisonet, Johnny Newcomb, Jon Riddleberger, and Christine Wanda.

