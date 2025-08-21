Renée Elise Goldsberry SATISFIED Film Sets Theatrical Release Date; Watch a New Trailer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Satisfied, the 2024 documentary spotlighting Tony Award-winning Hamilton star Renée Elise Goldsberry, has officially secured a theatrical release date. Aura Entertainment has partnered with Fathom Entertainment to release the movie in U.S. theaters from September 30 – October 2, 2025. Tickets will be available on August 22 at Fathom Entertainment and participating theater box offices. Watch a new trailer for the movie now.

The film explores Goldsberry's life-changing experience originating the role of Angelica Schuyler in Hamilton, while simultaneously navigating her path to motherhood and balancing the competing demands of career and family. Directed by filmmakers Chris Bolan (A Secret Love) and Melissa Haizlip (Mr. SOUL!), Satisfied had its U.S. premiere at last year’s Tribeca Film Festival.

Bolan and Haizlip serve as producers, alongside Steven Cantor and Jamie Schutz. Goldsberry is an EP for the project, in addition to Barbara Abeles, Tami Benanav, Katy Bolan, Ted Dintersmith, Geralyn Dreyfous, Eric Falkenstein, Justin Falvey, Darryl Frank, Rick French, Suzanne Grant, Ruth Ann Harnisch, Colin Marshall, Audra McDonald, Wendy Morgan-Hunter, Kelli O’Hara, Andrew C. Robinson, Regina K. Scully, Elizabeth S. Tisch, Jonathan M. Tisch, Jared Underwood, and Lilah Fisher Wise.

Renée Elise Goldsberry is best known for originating the role of Angelica Schuyler in Hamilton, for which she won Tony and Grammy Awards, and received an Emmy Award nomination for the Disney+ filmed version, which will be released theatrically on September 5, 2025 in celebration of the musical’s 10th Anniversary. She will return to Broadway in Spring 2026 in David Lindsay-Abaire’s new play The Balusters, and for film will next co-star in Kathryn Bigelow’s highly anticipated feature, A House of Dynamite. Her recently released debut album, Who I Really Am, is available now on all streaming platforms.

Photo courtesy of AURA Entertainment