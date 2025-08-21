Video: Keanu Reeves & Alex Winter Say 'This is No GODOT You've Ever Seen'

Click Here for More on In Rehearsals

Jamie Lloyd’s new production of Samuel Beckett’s Waiting for Godot is getting ready for Broadway! Starring Keanu Reeves as ‘Estragon’ and Alex Winter as ‘Vladimir,' the production will also feature Brandon J. Dirden as ‘Pozzo,' Michael Patrick Thornton as ‘Lucky,’ with Zaynn Arora and Eric Williams who will share the role of ‘A Boy.’ The cast is completed by understudies Jesse Aaronson and Franklin Bongjio.

"[I was excited by] the possibility of doing it with Keanu and getting in the trenches," Winter explained to BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "It's a play about friendship and life and looking back at ones life and trying to make sense of it. It felt like an extraordinary opportunity."

Beckett’s masterpiece, Waiting For Godot, is acknowledged as one of the greatest plays of the 20th century. Originally premiering in 1953 in French with a subsequent English-language production premiering in 1955 in London, it has become a cultural touchstone having been translated into dozens of languages and has inspired artists in the worlds of film, television, dance, opera, visual arts, fashion, and even video games.

How did the revival come to be? "I asked him if he wanted to do it! It's been one of my favorite plays for such a long time," explained Reeves.

Watch in this video as we chat with the rest of the cast about Lloyd's exciting new take on the classic play.