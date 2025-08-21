BroadwayWorld Classifieds 8/21/2025; Jobs In Production, Finance and More

Click Here for More on Classifieds

Looking for a job in the theater? BroadwayWorld is here to help! Check out new job listings from the past week, ending 8/21/2025. To catch up on anything that you might have missed, visit our full Classifieds Section.

Want to fill a position? Posting listings in BroadwayWorld's Classifieds Section is totally FREE for basic listings, which cover a wide range of internships, temp, part-time, and full-time theatre careers, from administrative to creative.

Looking for work as a performer? Check out BroadwayWorld's Equity and Non-Equity Audition Listings.

Featured Listings This Week

New Listings This Week

Temp Jobs - Creative: Musical Theatre West – Seeking Designers & Technical Directors for 2026 Season

Musical Theatre West – Seeking Designers & Technical Directors for 2026 Season Location: Long Beach, CA Musical Theatre West, one of Southern California’s leading professional musical theatre companies, is currently accepting applications for our 2026 Season. We are seeking costume, lighting, sound, projection, wig/hair, and props designers, as well as Technical Directors. About MTW Based in Long Beach, CA, Musical Theatre West is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and a COST 2+ Equity play... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Non Theatrical: Chief Financial Officer/Co-Chief Executive Officer

Organization Overture Center for the Arts (Overture Center) was dedicated on September 18, 2004, in the heart of vibrant downtown Madison, Wisconsin. Their vision is to create extraordinary experiences through the arts with a mission to support and elevate the community’s creative culture, economy, and quality of life through the arts. Overture Center’s unwavering commitment is to be the region’s preeminent stage for extraordinary artistry, to cultivate diverse and emerging talent, and to se... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Talent Management Company Expansion to TV/FILM

An established talent management company located in NYC is seeking an experienced talent representative to join our team and support our expansion into the TV and Film market.

... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Tessitura Systems Manager

Steppenwolf is seeking a detail-oriented, curious, and collaborative Tessitura Systems Manager to maintain, and optimize the Tessitura CRM and ticketing platform across the organization. The TSM will serve as the project manager for all things Tessitura, such as system upkeep and reporting to troubleshooting and cross-departmental support. The TSM works closely with the Audience Services team and meets weekly with the Marketing and Development teams to ensure Tessitura helps us serve our patro... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: House Manager, New Victory Theater

The Organization New 42 catalyzes the power of performing arts to spark new perspectives, incubate new works and create new opportunities for us all. Through the nonprofit’s signature projects — New Victory Theater (New York City’s premier theater for kids and families) and New 42 Studios (“Broadway’s secret laboratory”) — New 42 makes extraordinary performing arts a vital part of everyone’s life, from the earliest years onward. We believe that representation matters both on the stage and b... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Assistant Technical Director

The Organization New 42 catalyzes the power of performing arts to spark new perspectives, incubate new works and create new opportunities for us all. Through the nonprofit’s signature projects — New Victory Theater (New York City’s premier theater for kids and families) and New 42 Studios (“Broadway’s secret laboratory”) — New 42 makes extraordinary performing arts a vital part of everyone’s life, from the earliest years onward. We believe that representation matters both on the stage and... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Seeking Assistant Stage Manager for Sagittarius Ponderosa

Austin Rainbow Theatre is seeking an Assistant Stage Manager for our fall production of Sagittarius Ponderosa who will also perform as the on-stage puppeteer. This dual-role position supports the Stage Manager in all backstage operations, including prop and set transitions, scene change coordination, and maintaining backstage safety and organization. The ASM will also operate and perform with a featured puppet during the show, requiring strong performance skills and precise cue execution. Ideal... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Seeking Stage Manager for Sagittarius Ponderosa

Stage Manager Production: Sagittarius Ponderosa Pay: $1,200 Start Date: Sept 1, 2025 Austin Rainbow Theatre is seeking a Stage Manager for our fall production of Sagittarius Ponderosa. The Stage Manager will oversee all aspects of rehearsal and performance coordination, ensuring the production runs smoothly from first rehearsal through closing night. Duties include creating and distributing rehearsal schedules, maintaining prompt books and production notes, calling cues during perfor... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Head Props (Hayes Theater)

Classification: Full-Time, Seasonal, Union Reports to: Director of Production Department: Production Location: Hayes Theater, New York, New York (onsite) About Second Stage Theater At Second Stage, we create and champion plays and musicals solely from living American writers. On our mainstage Broadway theater, the Hayes, and in our Off-Broadway theaters over the past 46 years, we have developed and presented over 200 daring and provocative theatrical experiences by working with count... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Ticketing Associate - Full-Time

Steppenwolf Theatre Company is seeking candidates to join its team of highly Ticketing Associate. Ticketing Associates maintains Steppenwolf's smooth and efficient customer service while assisting patrons with all ticket-related transactions using Tessitura CRM. All associates serve as a resource for questions about the Steppenwolf experience, assisting patrons by phone, email and in person; however, the full-time Associate also provides guidance, support and supervision to their colleagues w... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Ticketing Associate - Part-Time

Steppenwolf Theatre Company is seeking candidates to join its team of highly skilled Part-Time Ticketing Associates. Ticketing Associate maintains Steppenwolf's smooth and efficient customer service while assisting patrons with all ticket-related transactions using Tessitura CRM. All associates serve as a resource for questions about the Steppenwolf experience, assisting patrons by phone, email and in person; however, the part-time Associate also provides guidance, support and supervision to th... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Literary Manager

Literary Manager Organizational Summary: Playwrights Horizons is a writer’s theater committed to the advancement of bold and visionary playwrights. We carry out this mission through the development and production of daring new work, and the education of future theatermakers. Reports to: Associate Artistic Director (AAD) Supervises: Artistic Fellow Basic Job Function: The Literary Manager manages the administrative and dramaturgical work of the Literary Department (including PH’s... (more)

Internships - Administrative: Talent Management Intern

We are a talent management group and Broadway producing entity actively looking for a bright and capable STUDENT or RECENT GRADUATE to fill a part-time intern position 2 or 3 full days (10am-6pm) per week. Intern must start in September 2025. Length of internship is negotiable, with a minimum of 4 months. Intern must come from a STRONG THEATRE, TELEVISION, and FILM BACKGROUND (NO ACTORS PLEASE) and will help managers support a roster of clients. We represent talent in the world of choreography,... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: SF Bay Area Local - Communications & Engagement Manager

Applicants must be based in the San Francisco Bay Area of California. This is a hybrid, part-time, year-round role that includes supporting in-person events. The Communications & Engagement Manager will partner with the EAD on the public storytelling about the organization, support building relationships with various stakeholders, implement fundraising communications needs, and organize engagement activities supporting core programming. The ideal candidate would have experience in a market... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Event Lead & Marketing

The primary responsibilities for the Event Lead at Edmonds College's Black Box Theatre are to provide event support for the theatre's varied live events and to develop and implement an effective marketing plan for our campus and surrounding community. Event supervision duties include overseeing staff and the theatre's technical operations, fostering positive client and community relations, and protecting the theatre assets. Marketing duties include creating and implementing a marketing pl... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Associate Individual Giving Director

POSITION: Associate Individual Giving Director CLASSIFICATION: Year-Round, Full-Time STATUS: Exempt REPORTS TO: Advancement Director SUPERVISES: Advancement Coordinator COMPENSATION: $70,000-80,000, commensurate with experience LOCATION: Preference is for this individual to be NYC or Williamstown based. Position requires relocating to Williamstown, MA, from June to August, during which housing is provided. HIRING TIMELINE: Applications to be accepted until the position ... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Teaching Artist

About Us At Playhouse Theatre Academy, our mission is to ignite creativity and foster inclusivity by empowering artists of all ages—from 3 to 103—with transformative theatre programs that promote personal growth, exploration, and self-expression. Operated by Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc., we connect students with exceptional professional artists and productions through our partnership with the renowned Playhouse on Park. In an era where the arts are often sidelined in educational curricula,... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Technical Director

Description: Playhouse Theatre Group is looking for a collaborative, friendly, adaptable Technical Director to join its staff. Playhouse on Park is a 163 seat black box theater in West Hartford, CT. We produce a varied season of work including plays, musicals, dance performances, theatre for young audiences, and occasional one-off events such as stand-up comedy nights, play readings, and small concerts. Responsibilities: The Playhouse on Park Technical Director is responsible for ove... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Box Office Associate

Organizational Summary: Playwrights Horizons is a writer's theater dedicated to the support and development of contemporary U.S. playwrights, composers and lyricists, and to the production of their new work. Reports to: Box Office Manager Position Summary: The Box Office Associate position provides exceptional customer service to all Playwrights Horizons audience members. The associate is a front-line team member, regularly interacting with customers, and providing for their needs... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Operations Coordinator

Organizational Summary: Playwrights Horizons is a writer's theater dedicated to the support and development of contemporary American Playwrights, composers and lyricists, and to the production of their new work, and Playwrights Downtown is a facility that houses the Playwrights Horizons Theater School and Studios @440. Reports To: Administrative Director, Downtown Position Summary We are seeking a highly organized and responsible individual to welcome guests and help manage Playwrights Dow... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Lighting Technician (Seasonal)

At SeaWorld, we're passionate about caring for animals. In fact, we've already rescued over 40,000 animals (and counting!). And we can save you from being stuck in just another job. Join us and help bring joy, excitement, and lasting memories to people from around the world. We're seeking enthusiastic, dedicated, and hard-working individuals to become our Ambassadors. Join us and play an important part on our incredible team! What you get to do: Perform theater/stadium opening and closing dut... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Box Office Supervisor (Performance shift)

Syracuse Stage (Syracuse, NY) seeks a part-time Box Office Supervisor to oversee the Syracuse Stage Box Office and its staff during Syracuse Stage and Syracuse University Department of Drama performances and special events. For a full job description and to apply, please visit: https://www.syracusestage.org/job-opportunities If you have difficulty submitting your application, please email HR@syracusestage.org or call (315) 443-9842.... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Casting and Hiring Coordinator - Florida Studio Theatre

Casting and Hiring Coordinator Florida Studio Theatre, a dynamic professional LORT D regional theatre, seeks qualified applicants for the position of Casting and Hiring Coordinator. FST is Sarasota’s Contemporary Theatre, comprised of a village of five theatres located in the heart of Downtown Sarasota and operating 20+ productions over 52 weeks every year. The Casting and Hiring Coordinator works directly with the Producing Artistic Director to facilitate casting and creative/designer hiring ... (more)