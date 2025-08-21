June Squibb, Cynthia Nixon, Danny Burstein & Christopher Lowell Will Lead MARJORIE PRIME on Broadway

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Second Stage Theater has just announced the complete cast for the upcoming Broadway production of Jordan Harrison’s MARJORIE PRIME, directed by Tony Award Nominee and Obie Award-winner Anne Kauffman.

The MARJORIE PRIME company will feature Tony Award-winner Danny Burstein (Gypsy, Moulin Rouge! The Musical), Christopher Lowell (Cult of Love), Two-time Tony Award-winner Cynthia Nixon (The Gilded Age, Sex and The City, The Little Foxes), and Academy Award nominee June Squibb (Eleanor the Great, Thelma, original production of Gypsy) in the title role of Marjorie Prime.

MARJORIE PRIME was a finalist for the 2015 Pulitzer Prize. This production will mark Mr. Harrison’s Broadway debut.

MARJORIE PRIME will begin previews November 20th and officially open on December 8th at the Hayes Theater (240 West 44th Street). Single tickets are available at 2ST.com. Discounts are available for groups of ten or more. For more information on group booking, email groups@2st.com. In-person sales will begin October 14 at the Hayes Box Office.

ABOUT MARJORIE PRIME

What would you say to someone you lost, if you could see them again? What if they’re a better listener now than when they were alive? Pulitzer Prize finalist Jordan Harrison reinvents the family drama in his richly spare, wryly funny, and powerful MARJORIE PRIME, directed by Tony Award® nominee Anne Kauffman (Mary Jane). A heart-achingly beautiful rumination on aging and artificial intelligence, memory and mortality, love and legacy, MARJORIE PRIME examines the blurred line between a life lived and a life remembered.

MARJORIE PRIME will feature scenic design by Lee Jellinek, costume design by Márion Talán de la Rosa, lighting design by Ben Stanton, and sound design and original music by Daniel Kluger. Casting is by Daniel Swee, CSA.

ABOUT THE CAST

Photo Credit: Manfred Baumann

June Squibb made her Broadway debut in 1959 in the original production of Gypsy, where she played ‘Electra,’ performing opposite Ethel Merman. Her career spans stage, screen, and television, with appearances on Broadway, off-Broadway, in regional theater, USO Tours, and cruise ships. She earned Academy Award, Golden Globe, and SAG nominations for her role in Alexander Payne’s Nebraska. Recent credits include the titular role in Thelma (Magnolia Pictures), Inside Out 2, and the upcoming Eleanor the Great, Scarlett Johansson’s directorial debut. Other film highlights include Alice, Martin Brest’s Scent of a Woman, Martin Scorsese’s Age of Innocence, In and Out, Meet Joe Black, About Schmidt, Hubie Halloween, Table 19, The Humans, Palmer, Family Squares, Godmothered, Soul, Palm Springs, Toy Story 4, Blow the Man Down, Lost & Found in Cleveland and the remake of the cult classic, Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead. Television appearances include “Little America,” “Life and Beth,” “Little Ellen,” “Room 104,” “Good Girls,” “The Good Doctor,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Shameless,” “The Big Bang Theory,” “Modern Family,” “Getting On,” Mom,” “Triumph the Wonder Dog,” “Glee,” “Girls,” “Mike and Molly,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “Judging Amy,” and “ER.” She last appeared on Broadway in Waitress (2018) and is thrilled to return to the stage.

Photo Credit: Chad Griffith

Cynthia Nixon is an Emmy®, Tony®, and Grammy® Award–winning actor, director, and producer whose career spans more than four decades in film, television, and theater. Best known for her work as ‘Miranda Hobbes’ in HBO's series “Sex and the City,” which earned her the first of two Emmy® Awards, Nixon also starred in, directed, and served as an EP on the show’s sequel “And Just Like That….” She also stars in HBO's award nominated “The Gilded Age,” renewed for a fourth season in July 2025. Making her Broadway debut at 14 in The Philadelphia Story, Nixon has appeared in more than 40 plays, including 13 on Broadway. She previously appeared at the Helen Hayes in Alfred Uhry’s The Last Night of Ballyhoo. Nixon has earned four Tony nominations, winning for David Lindsay-Abaire’s Rabbit Hole and Lillian Hellman’s The Little Foxes. Recent stage work includes Jordan Seavey’s The Seven Year Disappear, where she played eight characters to critical acclaim. She has also directed productions for The New Group and other companies, earning multiple award nominations. Nixon’s memorable screen roles include Little Darlings; Amadeus; Stockholm, Pennsylvania; and Terence Davies’ A Quiet Passion, in which she played ‘Emily Dickinson.’ She received a Golden Globe nomination for Netflix’s Ratched and praise for portraying ‘Nancy Reagan’ in Killing Reagan. Politically active for decades on abortion access, cancer awareness, public school funding, and LBGTQ equality, Nixon ran for Governor of NY State in 2018. She lives in New York City with her wife, Christine Marinoni. They have three children.

Photo Credit: Matthew Stocke

Danny Burstein. 20 Broadway shows including: Gypsy, Pictures From Home, Moulin Rouge, My Fair Lady, Fiddler on the Roof; Cabaret; The Snow Geese; Golden Boy; Follies; Women on the Verge…; South Pacific; The Drowsy Chaperone; Company; Titanic, Saint Joan, The Seagull, etc. Off-Broadway: A Midsummer Night’s Dream (Delacorte); Describe the Night (Atlantic); Talley’s Folly (opposite Sarah Paulson) (Lucille Lortel Award nomination); Mrs. Farnsworth (opposite Sigourney Weaver & John Lithgow); Psych; All in the Timing; Merrily We Roll Along; Weird Romance; Frosch in Die Fledermaus at the Metropolitan Opera, etc. Film/TV: “Julia,” “Tokyo Vice,” ”The Good Fight,” "Will Trent,” Tick Tick Boom, "F Is For Family,” The Same Storm, "Central Park,” “Dora the Explorer,” “Dr. Death,” “Evil,” “Instinct,” “NCIS: New Orleans,” "Madam Secretary,” "The Blacklist,” "Tales of the City,” “Deception,” “Elementary,” Indignation (directed by James Schamus), The Family Fang (directed by Jason Bateman), Blackhat (directed by Michael Mann), “Boardwalk Empire” (directed by Martin Scorsese), “Louie,” “The Good Wife,” “Absolutely Fabulous,” all the “Law & Order” series, etc. Awards: 2020 Best Featured Actor in a Musical Tony Award (8 Nominations), 2020 Drama League Award, two Drama Desk Awards (4 Nominations), 4 Outer Critics Circle Awards (7 Nominations), and 3 Grammy Award nominations.

Christopher Lowell is returning to Second Stage Theater where he made his Broadway debut in last season’s production of Leslye Headland’s Cult of Love. Other theatre credits include “James” in Cult of Love (Berkeley Rep), “Bo” in Jacuzzi (Ars Nova), “Paul Bratter” in Barefoot in the Park (Old Globe). Film work includes Oscar winners Promising Young Woman (“Al Monroe”) and The Help (“Stuart Whitworth” SAG Award, Critics Choice Award), “Piz” in Veronica Mars, Up In The Air, Perpetrator, Complete Unknown. TV includes “Bash” on GLOW (SAG nominations, Netflix), “Jesse” on How I Met Your Father (Hulu), “Dell” on Private Practice (ABC), Inventing Anna (Netflix), ROAR (Apple TV), Graves (Epix), and Enlisted (Fox).

ABOUT THE CREATIVE TEAM

Jordan Harrison (Playwright) was a Pulitzer Prize finalist for Marjorie Prime, which had its New York premiere at Playwrights Horizons. His newest play, The Antiquities, was recently seen in a joint production between Playwrights Horizons, Vineyard Theatre and Goodman Theatre. Harrison’s other plays include The Amateurs (Vineyard Theatre) and Maple and Vine (Playwrights Horizons). He is the recipient of a Guggenheim Fellowship and the Horton Foote Prize, among others. As a screenwriter, his credits include three seasons of the Netflix series “Orange is the New Black.” Harrison’s debut novel, Miss Archer, is forthcoming from William Morrow/HarperCollins, and he is writing the screenplay adaptation for 3000 Pictures.

Anne Kauffman (Director). New York Philharmonic, BAM, Ars Nova, NYTW, Roundabout Theatre Company, Encores! Off-Center, Women’s Project, Playwrights Horizons, MCC, The Public, P73 Productions, New Georges, Vineyard Theater, LCT3, Yale Rep, Steppenwolf, Goodman Theater, La Jolla Playhouse, Z Space, American Conservatory Theater and Berkeley Rep. She is a Resident Director at Roundabout Theater, Artistic Associate and Founding Member of The Civilians, a Clubbed Thumb Associate Artist and co-creator of the CT Directing Fellowship, a New Georges Associate Artist, an SDC Executive Board Member, Vice President and Trustee of SDCF 2020-2023 and Artistic Director of City Center’s Encores! Off-Center 2017-2020. Kauffman’s awards include a 2024 Tony nomination for Best Director for Mary Jane, a 2023 Tony nomination for Best Revival for The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window, three Obies, the Joan and Joseph Cullman Award for Exceptional Creativity from Lincoln Center, the Alan Schneider Director Award, a Lucille Lortel Award, a Drama League award and the Joe A. Callaway. Co-creator of the Cast Album Project with Jeanine Tesori.