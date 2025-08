Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 1, 2025

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is August 1, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Wake up with all the latest buzz from the Broadway stage and beyond. Today, we take an in-depth look at Hamilton's 10-year legacy with Ebrin R. Stanley, get exclusive photos inside the 50th Anniversary of A Chorus Line, and welcome Christopher Jackson back to Broadway in Hell’s Kitchen. Plus, don’t miss our exclusive interview with Kenny Ortega as Disney’s Descendants turns 10, new videos with The Great Gatsby’s South Korea cast, Morgan Spector, and Tony winner Nicole Scherzinger. We’ve also got hot first photos from MAMMA MIA!’s return to Broadway and Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Warriors disco, breaking news, industry updates, and what’s trending around the globe. Grab your coffee—let’s dive into today’s top stories!

Interview: Ebrin R. Stanley on HAMILTON's 10-Year Legacy Read BroadwayWorld's July debut of the month feature with Ebrin R. Stanley, who is currently making his Broadway debut in Hamilton as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison.



Photos: Inside A CHORUS LINE's 50th Anniversary Celebration Earlier this week., The Entertainment Community Fund (formerly The Actors Fund), along with Tony Award®-winning producers Christopher Ketner and Hunter Regian, presented A Chorus Line Official 50th Anniversary Celebration at Broadway’s Shubert Theatre, home of Hell’s Kitchen. All proceeds from the event benefitted the Entertainment Community Fund’s programs serving dance professionals.



Video: And Just Like That... Christopher Jackson Is Back on Broadway It's been almost ten years since Christopher Jackson last appeared in a Broadway musical. From making history in Hamilton, he's now making music a couple of blocks south in Hell's Kitchen. The Tony nominee stepped into the role of 'Davis' in Alicia Keys' Tony-winning musical last month. Watch in this video as he chats more about his new gig in Hell's Kitchen.

Around the Broadway World

July 31, 2025 officially marks 10 years since the debut of Disney's Descendants. Check out our exclusive interview with director/choreographer Kenny Ortega, who looks back on the hit movie and shares favorite memories and insights about the production.. ( more... PRODIGAL DAUGHTERS, a new musical with book and concept by Tony Award nominee Elizabeth A. Davis and music and lyrics by Grammy & Dove Award Winner Lauren Daigle, will be performed at The Sheen Center for Thought and Culture. Learn more!. ( more... This Week's New Classified Listings on BroadwayWorld for 7/31/2025 include new jobs for those looking to work in the theatre industry.. ( more... Award-winning playwright and educator Bryan-Keyth Wilson has announced the launch of the pilot workshop program for FOR COLORED BOYZ: The High School Edition. Learn more here!. ( more... The musical adaptation of Kwame Alexander's Newbery medal-winning novel, The Crossover, is officially underway. Learn more about this upcoming production here!. ( more...

What's Closing Soon on Broadway & Off Broadway- August 2025

by Sidney Paterra

Last call to catch some of your favorite stars in action on and off Broadway, including a Broadway classic, a Pulitzer Prize-winning play, and more. Get your tickets to these shows now before they are gone for good. . (more...)

by Team BWW

by Nicole Rosky

by Stephi Wild

by Chloe Rabinowitz

by Chloe Rabinowitz

by Michael Major

by Nicole Rosky

by Michael Major

In the week since the casting of Andrew Barth Feldman in the role of Oliver in Maybe Happy Ending, the decision has sparked backlash. Now, the writers of Maybe Happy Ending, Will Aronson and Hue Park, have spoken out about this backlash.. ( more... Gatsby: An American Myth, the brand-new musical stage adaptation of the legendary F. Scott Fitzgerald novel, will be directed by Tony Award winner David Cromer. A reading of Gatsby: An American Myth is planned in London for this week, with further plans for the musical to be announced soon.. ( more... The Roundabout Theatre Company production of Liberation, the new play by Tony Award nominee Bess Wohl and directed by Tony Award nominee Whitney White, will open on Broadway on Tuesday, October 28 at the James Earl Jones Theatre.. ( more... BroadwayWorld is saddened to learn of the passing of Robert M. Wilson, artist, theater and opera director, architect, set and lighting designer. Learn more about Wilson's life and career here.. ( more... Masquerade’s first special preview performance is set to take place tonight, on July 31, 2025, weather permitting. Learn more about the show's updates here! . ( more... Helen J Shen has released a statement regarding the recent backlash in response to the casting of Andrew Barth Feldman in Maybe Happy Ending on Broadway. Read the statement here!. ( more... ​When Hadestown star Ali Louis Bourzgui isn't onstage at the Water Kerr Theatre, he's making beautiful music as one half of the band, Resident Lightweight. The duo just released a single, 'Automobiles', from their new album.. ( more... Oh, Mary!'s next leading lady, Jinkx Monsoon, expertly dragged Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling for her transphobic views. Watch the video from her interview with Ziwe now!. ( more... See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!