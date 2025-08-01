Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 1, 2025

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is August 1, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Wake up with all the latest buzz from the Broadway stage and beyond. Today, we take an in-depth look at Hamilton's 10-year legacy with Ebrin R. Stanley, get exclusive photos inside the 50th Anniversary of A Chorus Line, and welcome Christopher Jackson back to Broadway in Hell’s Kitchen. Plus, don’t miss our exclusive interview with Kenny Ortega as Disney’s Descendants turns 10, new videos with The Great Gatsby’s South Korea cast, Morgan Spector, and Tony winner Nicole Scherzinger. We’ve also got hot first photos from MAMMA MIA!’s return to Broadway and Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Warriors disco, breaking news, industry updates, and what’s trending around the globe. Grab your coffee—let’s dive into today’s top stories!