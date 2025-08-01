 tracking pixel
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 1, 2025

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is August 1, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours

Aug. 01, 2025
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 1, 2025 Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is August 1, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours: 

NEW - BWW For You, Personalized Story Picks, Click Here

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Wake up with all the latest buzz from the Broadway stage and beyond. Today, we take an in-depth look at Hamilton's 10-year legacy with Ebrin R. Stanley, get exclusive photos inside the 50th Anniversary of A Chorus Line, and welcome Christopher Jackson back to Broadway in Hell’s Kitchen. Plus, don’t miss our exclusive interview with Kenny Ortega as Disney’s Descendants turns 10, new videos with The Great Gatsby’s South Korea cast, Morgan Spector, and Tony winner Nicole Scherzinger. We’ve also got hot first photos from MAMMA MIA!’s return to Broadway and Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Warriors disco, breaking news, industry updates, and what’s trending around the globe. Grab your coffee—let’s dive into today’s top stories!

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet

Thursday, July 31
Broadway in Bryant Park
Saturday, August 2
Mamma Mia! begins previews on Broadway 

 
The Front Page
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 1, 2025 Image
Interview: Ebrin R. Stanley on HAMILTON's 10-Year Legacy

Read BroadwayWorld's July debut of the month feature with Ebrin R. Stanley, who is currently making his Broadway debut in Hamilton as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison.
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 1, 2025 Image
Photos: Inside A CHORUS LINE's 50th Anniversary Celebration

Earlier this week., The Entertainment Community Fund (formerly The Actors Fund), along with Tony Award®-winning producers Christopher Ketner and Hunter Regian, presented A Chorus Line Official 50th Anniversary Celebration at Broadway’s Shubert Theatre, home of Hell’s Kitchen. All proceeds from the event benefitted the Entertainment Community Fund’s programs serving dance professionals.
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 1, 2025 Image
Video: And Just Like That... Christopher Jackson Is Back on Broadway

It's been almost ten years since Christopher Jackson last appeared in a Broadway musical. From making history in Hamilton, he's now making music a couple of blocks south in Hell's Kitchen. The Tony nominee stepped into the role of 'Davis' in Alicia Keys' Tony-winning musical last month. Watch in this video as he chats more about his new gig in Hell's Kitchen.

BroadwayWorld Games Center

Exclusive
Exclusive: Kenny Ortega Celebrates 10th Anniversary of Disney's DESCENDANTS
by Josh Sharpe
July 31, 2025 officially marks 10 years since the debut of Disney's Descendants. Check out our exclusive interview with director/choreographer Kenny Ortega, who looks back on the hit movie and shares favorite memories and insights about the production.. (more...)
 
Must Watch
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 1, 2025 Image Video: Amber Ardolino Shares First Look at THE GREAT GATSBY South Korea Cast
by Michael Major
Amber Ardolino has shared a video of the cast of The Great Gatsby in South Korea! See her in costume as Jordan Baker for the first time, along with Matt Doyle as Jay Gatsby, Senzel Ahmady as Daisy Buchanan, and Gerald Caesar as Nick Carraway.. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 1, 2025 Image Video: Morgan Spector Recalls Breakout Role in Broadway's A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE
by Josh Sharpe
To celebrate the success of the ongoing third season of The Gilded Age, Broadway alum Morgan Spector visited The Tonight Show to chat with Jimmy Fallon about the series and looked back on his Broadway debut in A View From the Bridge. Check out the interview!. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 1, 2025 Image Video: Nicole Scherzinger Shares How She Kept SUNSET BLVD. Stage Blood Off Fans
by Josh Sharpe
Fresh off the conclusion of Sunset Blvd. on Broadway, Tony Award winner Nicole Scherzinger stopped by The Tonight Show to chat with Jimmy Fallon about the acclaimed run of the show, winning a Tony for her performance as Norma Desmond, and holding her 29-second note in the show. Check out the interview now!. (more...)
 
Hot Photos
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 1, 2025 Image Photos: First Look at MAMMA MIA! as it Returns to Broadway
by Stephi Wild
After a ten-year hiatus, the hit musical MAMMA MIA! will return home to Broadway when performances begin this Saturday night, August 2 at the Winter Garden Theatre.  Check out all new photos from the production here!. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 1, 2025 Image Photos: Lin-Manuel Miranda and Eisa Davis’s WARRIORS Silent Disco
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Last night, Lincoln Center Theater kicked off Lear deBessonet’s programming as Kewsong Lee Artistic Director with a silent disco listening party of Lin-Manuel Miranda and Eisa Davis’s “Warriors'. See photos here! . (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 1, 2025 Image Photos: On the Red Carpet for A CHORUS LINE's 50th Anniversary
by Nicole Rosky
The Entertainment Community Fund (formerly The Actors Fund), along with Tony Award-winning producers Christopher Ketner and Hunter Regian, presented A Chorus Line Official 50th Anniversary Celebration at Broadway’s Shubert Theatre. Check out photos from the red carpet here.. (more...)
 
Industry Insights
Carolee Carmello and More to Star in PRODIGAL DAUGHTERS by Elizabeth A. Davis and Lauren Daigle
by Chloe Rabinowitz
PRODIGAL DAUGHTERS, a new musical with book and concept by Tony Award nominee Elizabeth A. Davis and music and lyrics by Grammy & Dove Award Winner Lauren Daigle, will be performed at The Sheen Center for Thought and Culture. Learn more!. (more...)
BroadwayWorld Classifieds 7/31/2025; Jobs In Communications, Development, and More
This Week's New Classified Listings on BroadwayWorld for 7/31/2025 include new jobs for those looking to work in the theatre industry.. (more...)
FOR COLORED BOYZ High School Edition Pilot Workshop Program Launches
by Stephi Wild
Award-winning playwright and educator Bryan-Keyth Wilson has announced the launch of the pilot workshop program for FOR COLORED BOYZ: The High School Edition. Learn more here!. (more...)
THE CROSSOVER Musical Adaptation Launches At Chautauqua Institution
by Stephi Wild
The musical adaptation of Kwame Alexander's Newbery medal-winning novel, The Crossover, is officially underway. Learn more about this upcoming production here!. (more...)    
Around the Broadway World

What's Closing Soon on Broadway & Off Broadway- August 2025
by Sidney Paterra
Last call to catch some of your favorite stars in action on and off Broadway, including a Broadway classic, a Pulitzer Prize-winning play, and more. Get your tickets to these shows now before they are gone for good.  . (more...)

MAYBE HAPPY ENDING Writers Respond to Casting Backlash
by Team BWW
In the week since the casting of Andrew Barth Feldman in the role of Oliver in Maybe Happy Ending, the decision has sparked backlash. Now, the writers of Maybe Happy Ending, Will Aronson and Hue Park, have spoken out about this backlash.. (more...)
David Cromer Will Direct London Reading of GATSBY: AN AMERICAN MYTH
by Nicole Rosky
Gatsby: An American Myth, the brand-new musical stage adaptation of the legendary F. Scott Fitzgerald novel, will be directed by Tony Award winner David Cromer. A reading of Gatsby: An American Myth is planned in London for this week, with further plans for the musical to be announced soon.. (more...)
LIBERATION Will Open on Broadway This Fall
by Stephi Wild
The Roundabout Theatre Company production of Liberation, the new play by Tony Award nominee Bess Wohl and directed by Tony Award nominee Whitney White, will open on Broadway on Tuesday, October 28 at the James Earl Jones Theatre.. (more...)
Renowned Theatre Artist Robert Wilson Has Passed Away
by Chloe Rabinowitz
BroadwayWorld is saddened to learn of the passing of Robert M. Wilson, artist, theater and opera director, architect, set and lighting designer. Learn more about Wilson's life and career here.. (more...)
MASQUERADE Performance On for Tonight Pending Weather
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Masquerade’s first special preview performance is set to take place tonight, on July 31, 2025, weather permitting. Learn more about the show's updates here! . (more...)
Helen J. Shen Releases Statement on MAYBE HAPPY ENDING Casting
by Michael Major
Helen J Shen has released a statement regarding the recent backlash in response to the casting of Andrew Barth Feldman in Maybe Happy Ending on Broadway. Read the statement here!. (more...)
Exclusive: Listen to Ali Louis Bourzgui's New Resident Lightweight Single, 'Automobiles'
by Nicole Rosky
​When Hadestown star Ali Louis Bourzgui isn't onstage at the Water Kerr Theatre, he's making beautiful music as one half of the band, Resident Lightweight. The duo just released a single, 'Automobiles', from their new album.. (more...)
Video: Jinkx Monsoon Expertly Schools JK Rowling For Transphobic Views
by Michael Major
Oh, Mary!'s next leading lady, Jinkx Monsoon, expertly dragged Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling for her transphobic views. Watch the video from her interview with Ziwe now!. (more...)
 

Listen Up


See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"Somebody crowd me with love.
Somebody force me to care."

- Company

Need more Broadway Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

Videos