Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 1, 2025

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Wake up with all the latest buzz from the Broadway stage and beyond. Today, we take an in-depth look at Hamilton's 10-year legacy with Ebrin R. Stanley, get exclusive photos inside the 50th Anniversary of A Chorus Line, and welcome Christopher Jackson back to Broadway in Hell’s Kitchen. Plus, don’t miss our exclusive interview with Kenny Ortega as Disney’s Descendants turns 10, new videos with The Great Gatsby’s South Korea cast, Morgan Spector, and Tony winner Nicole Scherzinger. We’ve also got hot first photos from MAMMA MIA!’s return to Broadway and Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Warriors disco, breaking news, industry updates, and what’s trending around the globe. Grab your coffee—let’s dive into today’s top stories!
|This Week's Call Sheet
Thursday, July 31
Broadway in Bryant Park
Saturday, August 2
Mamma Mia! begins previews on Broadway
|The Front Page
Interview: Ebrin R. Stanley on HAMILTON's 10-Year Legacy
Read BroadwayWorld's July debut of the month feature with Ebrin R. Stanley, who is currently making his Broadway debut in Hamilton as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison.
Photos: Inside A CHORUS LINE's 50th Anniversary Celebration
Earlier this week., The Entertainment Community Fund (formerly The Actors Fund), along with Tony Award®-winning producers Christopher Ketner and Hunter Regian, presented A Chorus Line Official 50th Anniversary Celebration at Broadway’s Shubert Theatre, home of Hell’s Kitchen. All proceeds from the event benefitted the Entertainment Community Fund’s programs serving dance professionals.
Video: And Just Like That... Christopher Jackson Is Back on Broadway
It's been almost ten years since Christopher Jackson last appeared in a Broadway musical. From making history in Hamilton, he's now making music a couple of blocks south in Hell's Kitchen. The Tony nominee stepped into the role of 'Davis' in Alicia Keys' Tony-winning musical last month. Watch in this video as he chats more about his new gig in Hell's Kitchen.
|Exclusive
|Must Watch
| Video: Amber Ardolino Shares First Look at THE GREAT GATSBY South Korea Cast
by Michael Major
Amber Ardolino has shared a video of the cast of The Great Gatsby in South Korea! See her in costume as Jordan Baker for the first time, along with Matt Doyle as Jay Gatsby, Senzel Ahmady as Daisy Buchanan, and Gerald Caesar as Nick Carraway.. (more...)
| Video: Morgan Spector Recalls Breakout Role in Broadway's A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE
by Josh Sharpe
To celebrate the success of the ongoing third season of The Gilded Age, Broadway alum Morgan Spector visited The Tonight Show to chat with Jimmy Fallon about the series and looked back on his Broadway debut in A View From the Bridge. Check out the interview!. (more...)
| Video: Nicole Scherzinger Shares How She Kept SUNSET BLVD. Stage Blood Off Fans
by Josh Sharpe
Fresh off the conclusion of Sunset Blvd. on Broadway, Tony Award winner Nicole Scherzinger stopped by The Tonight Show to chat with Jimmy Fallon about the acclaimed run of the show, winning a Tony for her performance as Norma Desmond, and holding her 29-second note in the show. Check out the interview now!. (more...)
|Hot Photos
| Photos: First Look at MAMMA MIA! as it Returns to Broadway
by Stephi Wild
After a ten-year hiatus, the hit musical MAMMA MIA! will return home to Broadway when performances begin this Saturday night, August 2 at the Winter Garden Theatre. Check out all new photos from the production here!. (more...)
| Photos: Lin-Manuel Miranda and Eisa Davis’s WARRIORS Silent Disco
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Last night, Lincoln Center Theater kicked off Lear deBessonet’s programming as Kewsong Lee Artistic Director with a silent disco listening party of Lin-Manuel Miranda and Eisa Davis’s “Warriors'. See photos here! . (more...)
| Photos: On the Red Carpet for A CHORUS LINE's 50th Anniversary
by Nicole Rosky
The Entertainment Community Fund (formerly The Actors Fund), along with Tony Award-winning producers Christopher Ketner and Hunter Regian, presented A Chorus Line Official 50th Anniversary Celebration at Broadway’s Shubert Theatre. Check out photos from the red carpet here.. (more...)
|Industry Insights
|Around the Broadway World
What's Closing Soon on Broadway & Off Broadway- August 2025
by Sidney Paterra
Last call to catch some of your favorite stars in action on and off Broadway, including a Broadway classic, a Pulitzer Prize-winning play, and more. Get your tickets to these shows now before they are gone for good. . (more...)
