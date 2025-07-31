Photos: First Look at MAMMA MIA! as it Returns to Broadway

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



After a ten-year hiatus, the hit musical MAMMA MIA! will return home to Broadway when performances begin this Saturday night, August 2 at the Winter Garden Theatre. Led by creator and producer Judy Craymer, the production will celebrate opening night on Thursday, August 14. Check out all new photos from the production below!

The company includes Christine Sherrill as Donna, Amy Weaver as Sophie, Carly Sakolove as Rosie, Jalynn Steele as Tanya, Rob Marnell as Harry Bright, Jim Newman as Bill Austin, Victor Wallace as Sam Carmichael, and Grant Reynolds as Sky. The ensemble includes Lena Owens as Lisa, Justin Sudderth as Pepper, Ethan Van Slyke as Eddie, Haley Wright as Ali, Sarah Agrusa, Alessandra Antonelli, Caro Daye Attayek, Adia Olanethia Bell, Emily Croft, Madison Deadman, Andy Garcia, Jordan De Leon, Nico DiPrimio, Patrick Dunn, Danny Lopez-Alicea, Makoa, Erica Mansfield, Jasmine Overbaugh, Gray Phillips, Blake Price, Dorian Quinn, and Xavi Soto Burgos.

Tickets for the limited six-month-only engagement, which plays through Sunday, February 1, 2026, are on sale through Telecharge by calling 212-239-6200 or online. The Winter Garden Theatre box office is open Monday through Saturday, 10am–6pm.

The ultimate feel-good show set to the timeless songs of ABBA, Mamma Mia! is Broadway’s ninth-longest running show of all time, playing a record-breaking 14 years and 5,773 performances at the Winter Garden, where it opened in 2001, and then at the Broadhurst Theatre.

With music & lyrics by Benny Andersson & Björn Ulvaeus, Mamma Mia! is written by Catherine Johnson, directed by Phyllida Lloyd and choreographed by Anthony Van Laast. The production is designed by Mark Thompson, with lighting design by Howard Harrison, sound design by Andrew Bruce & Bobby Aitken, and musical supervision, additional material & arrangements by Martin Koch.

The Broadway 2025 production team is also led by associate director Martha Banta, associate choreographer Janet Rothermel, and associate music supervisor David Holcenberg, along with associate designers Jonathan Allen and Brian Webb (scenic), Lucy Gaiger (costumes), Ed McCarthy (lighting), David Patridge (sound) and Jeff Knaggs (hair).

On the eve of her wedding, a daughter's quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother's past back to the island they had last visited decades ago. Songs including “Dancing Queen,” “The Winner Takes It All,” “Money, Money, Money,” and “Take a Chance on Me” are all featured in this feel-good celebration of love, family and friendship.