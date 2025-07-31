Photos: Lin-Manuel Miranda and Eisa Davis’s WARRIORS Silent Disco

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Last night, Lincoln Center Theater kicked off Lear deBessonet’s programming as Kewsong Lee Artistic Director with a silent disco listening party of Lin-Manuel Miranda and Eisa Davis’s “Warriors,” as part of Lincoln Center’s “Summer for the City.” See photos here!

The event began with a cocktail party in LCT3’s Claire Tow Theater followed by the dance party out on The Dance Floor at Josie Robertson Plaza.

Commencing with the 2025-2026 season, Lear deBessonet will assume the role of Kewsong Lee Artistic Director, alongside Managing Director Mike Schleifer, Executive Producer Barlett Sher, Producer Nicole Kastrinos, Executive Director of Development and Planning Naomi Grabel, and LCT3 Artistic Director and Producer Maria Manuela Goyanes. This new era follows in the celebrated footsteps of André Bishop, who led the institution for 33 years.

Photo credit: Emilio Madrid



Warriors Silent Disco

Warriors Silent Disco

Warriors Silent Disco

Warriors Silent Disco

Warriors Silent Disco

Warriors Silent Disco

Warriors Silent Disco

Warriors Silent Disco

Warriors Silent Disco

Warriors Silent Disco