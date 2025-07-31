MASQUERADE Performance On for Tonight Pending Weather

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Masquerade’s first special preview performance is set to take place tonight, on July 31, 2025, weather permitting. A message to ticket holders addressing weather concerns stated:

Dear Guest,

The equipment issues from last night’s severe flash rainstorm have been addressed. Tonight’s first special preview performance of Masquerade will proceed. Your Host requests that you join him promptly fifteen minutes before your scheduled entry time, as planned.

However, the weather tonight is due to be stormy, and there is again a risk of flash floods this evening. We have been assured by our team that all leaks have been fixed, but if the storm causes additional damage, we may still have to cancel this evening’s performance.

We look forward to welcoming you tonight, but should you wish now to reschedule your visit or request a refund, our box office will gladly accommodate. Please note that should this evening’s performance be unable to proceed, all ticketholders will be offered the opportunity to reschedule or be refunded. We thank you again for your understanding, but some things are beyond even the O.G.’s control!

The cast of Masquerade will include Baby Byrne, Nicholas Edwards, Gabriella Enriquez, Haile Ferrier, Nkrumah Gatling, Cooper Grodin, Maxfield Haynes, Bryan Hernandez-Luch, Satomi Hofmann, Kody Jauron, Francisco Javier González, Maree Johnson, Tia Karaplis, Nathan Keen, Joe Kerr, Jeff Kready, Jacob Lacopo, Eryn LeCroy, Raymond J. Lee, Telly Leung, Claire Leyden, Francesca Mehrotra, Georgia Mendes, Betsy Morgan, Riley Noland, Charles Osborne, Hugh Panaro, Chris Ryan, Kyle Scatliffe, Paul Adam Schaefer, Clay Singer, Phumzile Sojola, Jeremy Stolle, Kaley Ann Voorhees, Nik Walker, Andrew Wojtal, Kevin Zambrano, and Anna Zavelson.

The creative team of Masquerade will include Hunter Bird, Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui, Kathy Fabian, James Fluhr, Jessie Flynn, Nicola Formichetti, Skylar Fox, Kate Lumpkin, J. J. Janas, Brett Jarvis, Marc Kimelman, Lee McCutcheon, Diane Paulus, Scott Pask, Emilio Sosa, Gypsy Snider, Ben Stanton, and William Waldrop.

Masquerade blurs the lines of reality, bringing audiences inside and closer than ever before to the strange affair of the Phantom of the Opera – a mystery never fully explained. From the highest rooftop to the subterranean lair deep below the Opera Populaire, guests will be invited to experience the music of the night more intimately than ever before. And when the iconic chandelier rises again above New York City, it will provide more than “a little illumination,” with a dazzling display of over 30,000 crystals provided by Preciosa, the Official Crystal Partner of Masquerade.

Masquerade is based on the original musical The Phantom of the Opera with music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, lyrics by Charles Hart, additional lyrics by Richard Stilgoe and book by Richard Stilgoe and Andrew Lloyd Webber. Masquerade is presented by arrangement with The Really Useful Group Limited.

To celebrate the Phantom’s return to New York, guests are invited to dress with a flair for the dramatic, and always remember… hide your face.