Photos: Inside A CHORUS LINE's 50th Anniversary Celebration

Earlier this week, The Entertainment Community Fund (formerly The Actors Fund), along with Tony Award-winning producers Christopher Ketner and Hunter Regian, presented A Chorus Line Official 50th Anniversary Celebration at Broadway’s Shubert Theatre, home of Hell’s Kitchen. All proceeds from the event benefitted the Entertainment Community Fund’s programs serving dance professionals.

Check out photos from in side the event below and more from the red carpet.

The star-studded evening featured performances and appearances from original 1975 Broadway cast members Scott Allen, Kelly Bishop, Wayne Cilento, Donna Drake, Brandt Edwards, Patricia Garland, Baayork Lee, Priscilla Lopez, Donna McKechnie and Michael Serrecchia, with special guests including Nick Adams (Drag: The Musical), Fund Board Chair Annette Bening, Sarah Bowden (SMASH), Tommy Bracco (Newsies), Charlotte d’Amboise (Chicago), Ariana DeBose (West Side Story), Jessica Lee Goldyn (Moulin Rouge! The Musical), Mandy Gonzalez (Sunset Blvd.), Lauren Graham (Gilmore Girls), Robyn Hurder (SMASH), Jay Armstrong Johnson (Moulin Rouge! The Musical), Francis Jue (Yellowface), Bebe Neuwirth (Cabaret), Brad Oscar (Something Rotten!), Krysta Rodriguez (SMASH), Christopher Sieber (Death Becomes Her), Jennifer Simard (Death Becomes Her), Jessica Vosk (Hell’s Kitchen), Anthony Wayne (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical), Tony Yazbeck (Flying Over Sunset) and Olivier winner Leigh Zimmerman.

Additional special appearances included Nick Alvino, Michelle Aravena, Carleigh Bettiol, John Breglio, Tony d’Alelio, Roberto Facchin, James T. Lane, J. Elaine Marcos and Stephanie Martignetti.

The 50th Anniversary Cast included Nick Adams, Cory Betts, Brandon Burks, Ruby Calamia, Lauren Celentano, Lauryn Ciardullo, Jordan Chin, Sara Esty, Jhailyn Paige Farcon, Jessica Lee Goldyn, Eddie Gutierrez, Fiona Claire Huber, Jolina Javier, Konnor Kelly, Weston Krukow, Ian Liberto, Pierre Marais, Drew Minard, Adriana Negron, Larkin Reilly, Ryan Rodiño, Bethany Ann Tesarck, Dee Tomasetta, Davis Wayne, Tony Yazbeck and Blake Zelesnikar.

The evening was directed by original cast member Baayork Lee, who remounted the original Michael Bennett and Bob Avian choreography.

“My journey, with gratitude, has seen A Chorus Line embraced around the world, where it continues to honor the artists who poured their real stories into this show and dared to bare their story under the spotlight,” shared Baayork Lee in a letter written for the Playbill.

Originally conceived by Michael Bennett with music by Marvin Hamlisch, lyrics by Edward Kleban and a book by James Kirkwood, Jr. and Nicholas Dante, A Chorus Line opened on Broadway at the Shubert Theatre on July 25,1975. Directed by Bennett and co-choreographed by Bennett and Bob Avian, the musical quickly became an unprecedented and critical hit. That original production garnered 12 Tony Award nominations and won nine: Best Musical, Direction, Choreography, Book, Score, Lighting, Leading Actress (Donna McKechnie), Featured Actor (Sammy Williams) and Featured Actress (Kelly Bishop). It ran for 15 years and was the longest-running Broadway show when it closed on April 28, 1990, playing 6,137 performances—and has continued to span the globe for decades.

A Chorus Line 50th Anniversary Celebration is presented in special arrangement by Concord Theatricals and with special permission from John Breglio on behalf of the Michael Bennett Estate.

The Entertainment Community Fund recognizes that dancers often encounter unique situations as a consequence of the physically demanding nature of their work, coupled with the significant financial challenges of earning a living in dance. Dancers also face transition for a range of reasons, such as injury, age and/or life events. Career Transition For Dancers (CTFD) offers career counseling, educational scholarships and panel discussions to assist dancers in navigating changes and expanding new opportunities for the future. The Dancers’ Resource, founded by Bebe Neuwirth, helps dancers access financial assistance and manage their mental health through individual and group activities. Learn more at entertainmentcommunity.org/CTFD and entertainmentcommunity.org/dancersresource.