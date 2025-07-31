Video: And Just Like That... Christopher Jackson Is Back on Broadway

Click Here for More on Backstage Live with Richard Ridge

It's been almost ten years since Christopher Jackson last appeared in a Broadway musical. From making history in Hamilton, he's now making music a couple of blocks south in Hell's Kitchen. The Tony nominee stepped into the role of 'Davis' in Alicia Keys' Tony-winning musical last month.

"I've been a part of some really big shows. The one thing that I find consistent and that I take home with me every night is that an artist's job is to comfort the afflicted and to afflict the comfortable," he explained to BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "I think that [Hell's Kitchen] brings a lot of relief to difficult questions that people experience in their life. If we do our job right, then the audience is able to experience thoughts that they can't necessarily access on their own. The heightened circumstances of a show can give them the license to experience that in real time."

During an interview at the famed Sardi's, Jackson commented on his inclusion on their legendary wall of fame- a priviledge he does not take lightly. "It's a testament to a lifetime of collaborating and dedicating every waking moment that you have to being the best that you can be, for the sake of what you can do with it for other people," he added.

Watch in this video as he chats more about his new gig in Hell's Kitchen.