LIBERATION Will Open on Broadway This Fall

BroadwayWorld has just learned that the Roundabout Theatre Company production of Liberation, the new play by Tony Award nominee Bess Wohl and directed by Tony Award nominee Whitney White, will open on Broadway on Tuesday, October 28 at the James Earl Jones Theatre. Previews for the strictly limited 14-week engagement will begin on Wednesday, October 8, 2025. Tickets will go on sale at Telecharge.com on Monday, August 11.

Liberation comes to Broadway following its world premiere earlier this year at Roundabout Theatre Company, where it won the Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding New Off-Broadway Play. Read the reviews here.

Liberation is a funny, time-bending, and deeply moving new play that brings to life a group of women in 1970s Ohio who gather in the basement of the local Y for a weekly consciousness-raising group—as they find their place in a new wave of feminism taking hold around them. While their candid conversations unfold with humor, heart, and vulnerability, the play explores how everyday moments spark lasting change. Interwoven with a present-day narrator discovering her mother’s radical past before marriage and motherhood, Liberation becomes a heartfelt exploration of memory, identity, and the enduring power of women speaking their truths.

“Bringing Liberation to Broadway is, quite literally, a dream come true for me,” says playwright Bess Wohl. “This play has lived in my heart for a very long time, and I’m beyond thrilled to continue its journey with this fantastic team at this moment. I can’t wait to share it with Broadway audiences.”

“Liberation is a play in which all things personal become political,” says director Whitney White. “Set in the Midwest, which I call home, the play follows a group of ordinary women striving for what shouldn’t be extraordinary— equality. I cannot wait to share this story with the audience again on Broadway, home to great American storytelling. The laughs, the vibes, the revelations and all that happens on stage will make you wonder what’s been lost and how we should all be fighting to get it back.”

The cast and creative team for Liberation will be announced soon.