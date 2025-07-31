Video: Jinkx Monsoon Expertly Schools JK Rowling For Transphobic Views

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Oh, Mary!'s next leading lady, Jinkx Monsoon, expertly dragged Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling for her transphobic views. The Cursed Child playwright has been extremely vocal about her transphobic beliefs, drawing a significant amount of backlash. In a new interview with social media sensation Ziwe, Monsoon was asked if she thought Rowling would make a good Roxie Hart in Chicago.

"Who is Jake? Who is he? Jake Hay Rowling?” Monsoon joked, before Ziwe pointed our that it is a "she," to which the Pirates! alum responded, “Oh, dear. That is not a feminine name in the slightest."

Monsoon went on to school Rowling for her hypocritical transphobia, stating that Rowling " transitioned herself into a new personality" by using only her initials so that people assume she is a male writer.

“I know that oftentimes, female authors use initials so that people assume it’s a male writer,” Monsoon said. “I have to presume that J.K. Rowling was unsatisfied with the way that the world saw her, and then she transitioned herself into a new personality so that the world would perceive her the way she wanted to be perceived.”

Jinkx Monsoon's full interview with Ziwe will be released tonight at 8:00 pm ET. She joins Oh, Mary! on Broadway on Monday, August 4 for a limited eight-week engagement.

About Jinkx Monsoon

Jinkx Monsoon is an award-winning actress, comedian, recording artist, and the first and only drag queen to win “RuPaul’s Drag Race” twice. In just two years, she has become a Broadway breakout star and box office draw with critically-acclaimed performances including Matron "Mama" Morton in Chicago (where she broke box office records during an extended 10-week run), Audrey in Little Shop of Horrors Off-Broadway opposite Corbin Bleu, and most recently, Ruth in the Tony-nominated revival, Pirates! The Penzance Musical, which landed Jinkx her first Drama League Award nomination.

Jinkx first garnered an international fan base following her win on “RuPaul’s Drag Race” Season 5 (2013), and continued her winning streak on “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” 7 (2022) where she was crowned “Queen of All Queens,” winning the competition against all previous winners.



Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski