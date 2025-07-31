Helen J. Shen Releases Statement on MAYBE HAPPY ENDING Casting

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Helen J Shen has released a statement regarding the recent backlash in response to the casting of Andrew Barth Feldman in Maybe Happy Ending on Broadway. The casting decision drew controversy upon announcement as the musical is set in South Korea, and the role of Oliver was originally played by Darren Criss, an actor of Filipino descent.

In a new social media statement, Shen revealed that she has struggled to hold "multiple truths" within herself that "seem to contradict." She acknowledges that while it is a "huge moment of joy" to perform alongside her off-stage boyfriend in the musical, she understands the "hurt that people feel" by the casting.

"I acknowledge that we can't control how the show is received and the impact that it has had. The vacuum of A/PI stories that don't center around pain or tropes wanted to be filled by our show from our community. I have and continue to be extremely proud to look the way I do and to co-lead this broadway show. I know the hurt that people feel because growing up, I would have found a beacon of hope in seeing our show on TV on the Tony Awards. A part of me is mourning that along with the community.

This conversation will live much longer than the existence of our show, and I hope to talk about my experience within this moment in time as I keep reflecting on it and learning from it. This has been an immensely challenging moment within my home with Andrew, and in this building filled with A/PI folks to say the least. I don't know what's forward, but to have this opportunity to play opposite my favorite actor in the world for 9 weeks, who happens to be PERFECT for the role is a huge moment of joy for me.

Every perspective on this situation contains truth. This conversation must be had, and it's not the last time I'll be talking about it or amplifying other people's perspectives here. I am excited to champion more A/PI works, the way the community has championed Maybe Happy Ending. I'm also excited to see work that has a completely different take than Maybe Happy Ending, that can contradict itself, that can be many things, proving that diaspora is a tapestry, and not a monolith.

To the people who know me who feel complicated, let's chat. To those who don't, I urge you to keep having these conversations in optimistic and challenging ways, in the safety of those that agree, and the risk of those that don't, all with love."

Feldman is set to join the cast beginning on Tuesday, September 2, 2025 for a special limited 9-week run through Saturday, November 1, 2025. The cast also includes Helen J Shen, Dez Duron, Marcus Choi as well as Steven Huynh, Hannah Kevitt, Daniel May, Christopher James Tamayo and Claire Kwon rounding out the production as the understudies.

Maybe Happy Ending opened on Broadway on November 12, 2024 at the Belasco Theatre. In addition to continuing on Broadway, Maybe Happy Ending will embark on a multi-year North American tour beginning in the Fall of 2026. Launching in Baltimore at the Hippodrome Theatre at The France-Merrick Performing Arts Center, the tour has stops planned in 30+ cities including Los Angeles, D.C., Chicago, Tampa, St. Louis, Detroit, San Francisco, Providence and many other cities. Additional engagements, casting and the route for the tour’s first year will be announced soon.



Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski