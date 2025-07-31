Video: Morgan Spector Recalls Breakout Role in Broadway's A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Morgan Spector is having a moment. The Broadway alum is currently starring in the HBO series The Gilded Age as the railroad tycoon George Russell, or, as he is affectionately called by some fans, "Railroad Daddy." To celebrate the success of the ongoing third season, Spector visited The Tonight Show to chat with Jimmy Fallon about the series.

During their conversation, the actor looked back on his breakout role in A View From the Bridge, in which he starred opposite Scarlett Johansson and Liev Schreiber. Though he ended up playing the supporting character of Rodolpho, this wasn't the initial plan.

"I had a two-line walk-on part as a longshoreman... and the first week of previews, the actor who was supposed to be playing Rodolpho got injured and he couldn't continue, and I was his cover. So I got to go on and take over the show," Spector shared. Since that time, the actor has appeared on Broadway in productions of Harvey, Machinal, and Fallen Angels.

Check out the full interview where Spector talks about the simple pleasures of The Gilded Age and recalls a wild experience he had during a Paula Poundstone show at a country fair. The actor is currently starring in Season 3 of The Gilded Age, with new episodes airing on Sundays at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and HBO Max. It was recently announced that the show was renewed for a fourth season.

In this season, the stakes continue to grow as Bertha sets her sights on a prize that would elevate the family to unimaginable heights while George risks everything on a gambit that could revolutionize the railroad industry — if it doesn’t ruin him first. Across the street, the Brook household is thrown into chaos as Agnes refuses to accept Ada’s new position as lady of the house. Peggy meets a handsome doctor from Newport whose family is less than enthusiastic about her career. As all of New York hastens toward the future, their ambition may come at the cost of what they truly hold dear.

Check out BroadwayWorld's exclusive conversation about a recent episode with actor Patrick Page, who plays Clay in the series.

The Season 3 cast includes Carrie Coon, Christine Baranski, Cynthia Nixon, Morgan Spector, Louisa Jacobson, Denée Benton, Taissa Farmiga, Harry Richardson, Blake Ritson, Ben Ahlers, Ashlie Atkinson, Dylan Baker, Kate Baldwin, Victoria Clark, John Ellison Conlee, Michael Cumpsty, Kelley Curran, Jordan Donica, Jessica Frances Dukes, Claybourne Elder, Amy Forsyth, Jack Gilpin, LisaGay Hamilton, Ward Horton, Simon Jones, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Ben Lamb, Nathan Lane, Andrea Martin, Audra McDonald, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Debra Monk, Hattie Morahan, Donna Murphy, Kristine Nielsen, Paul Alexander Nolan, Kelli O’Hara, Patrick Page, Rachel Pickup, Taylor Richardson, Douglas Sills, Bobby Steggert, Erin Wilhelmi, John Douglas Thompson, Leslie Uggams, Merritt Wever, with Bill Camp and Phylicia Rashad. Take a look here to learn about all of the Broadway stars this season.

The Gilded Age is created, written, and executive-produced by Julian Fellowes (Downton Abbey). Other credits include Gareth Neame, David Crockett, Michael Engler, Bob Greenblatt, Sonja Warfield, and Salli Richardson-Whitfield as executive producers.