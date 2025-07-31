David Cromer Will Direct London Reading of GATSBY: AN AMERICAN MYTH

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



BroadwayWorld has just learned that Gatsby: An American Myth, the brand-new musical stage adaptation of the legendary F. Scott Fitzgerald novel, will be directed by Tony Award winner David Cromer and that Tony Award winner Carmen Pavlovic will join the team as producer and general partner on behalf of Global Creatures. This announcement comes during the centennial anniversary of the novel’s publication.

A reading of Gatsby: An American Myth is planned in London for this week, with further plans for the musical to be announced soon.

“This is one of the most elemental stories of the American Dream and its dark underbelly. Gatsby continues to resonate because it speaks to ambition, illusion and the cost of longing.” said Cromer. “To build upon the extraordinary work of Florence Welch and Martyna Majok is both a privilege and a thrilling challenge. Their artistry has created a world that is haunting, poetic and deeply human. I’m honoured to collaborate with them to bring this next chapter to life.”

In a statement the producers said, “We are thrilled to welcome David Cromer to this very special work. David is one of the most sought-after directors working today. His artistry and visionary approach to storytelling are both distinctive and inspiring. Alongside the remarkable talents of Florence Welch and Martyna Majok, this team promises to be an exceptional creative force.”

Gatsby: An American Myth features music and lyrics by Florence Welch, eight-time Grammy Award-nominated international rock star of Florence + the Machine and a book by Pulitzer Prize® winner Martyna Majok. This musicalis not to be confused with The Great Gatsby, currently running at the Broadway Theatere.

Gatsby: An American Myth premiered at the American Repertory Theater at Harvard University on June 5th 2024, and is acknowledged as the official musical by the F. Scott Fitzgerald Estate. The A.R.T. production was directed by Tony winner Rachel Chavkin. Check out what the critics had to say.

BIO:

David Cromer (Director) New York credits include Dead Outlaw, Good Night, and Good Luck; The Antiquities; The Counter; I’m Almost There; Prayer for the French Republic; Camp Siegfried; A Case for the Existence of God; The Sound Inside; The Band’s Visit; The Treasurer; The House of Blue Leaves; Brighton Beach Memoirs; Nikolai and the Others; The Effect; When the Rain Stops Falling; Tribes; Adding Machine; Our Town; and Orson’s Shadow. For his work he has received the Tony Award, the Drama Desk, three Obie Awards and three Lucille Lortel awards, and in 2010 he was named a MacArthur Foundation fellow.