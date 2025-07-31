BroadwayWorld Classifieds 7/31/2025; Jobs In Communications, Development, and More

Click Here for More on Classifieds

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Looking for a job in the theater? BroadwayWorld is here to help! Check out new job listings from the past week, ending 7/31/2025. To catch up on anything that you might have missed, visit our full Classifieds Section.

Want to fill a position? Posting listings in BroadwayWorld's Classifieds Section is totally FREE for basic listings, which cover a wide range of internships, temp, part-time, and full-time theatre careers, from administrative to creative.

Looking for work as a performer? Check out BroadwayWorld's Equity and Non-Equity Audition Listings.

New Listings This Week

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Assistant Production Manager

TITLE: Assistant Production Manager STATUS: Full-Time/Exempt DIVISION: Artistic/Production REPORTS TO: Director of Production POSTITION AVAILABLE: August 18th, 2025 ABOUT STUDIO THEATRE Since its founding in 1978, Studio Theatre has been based in the historic neighborhood of Logan Circle in Washington DC. Inspired by the world around us, Studio brings personal, political plays to audiences across the Washington metropolitan area. Studio’s mission combines a commitment to artistic craf... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Marketing and Communications

Director of Marketing and Communications Department: Marketing Classification: Full time, Salary Exempt The Director of Marketing is responsible for leading the strategic vision and daily operations of Asolo Repertory Theatre’s Marketing Department, with direct responsibility for driving earned income and audience engagement. This position oversees institutional branding, advertising, public relations, and customer-facing services including box office, house management, and concessions. A... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Wardrobe Supervisor

JOB TITLE: Wardrobe Supervisor REPORTS TO: Costume Shop Manager FLSA Status: Full-Time, Non-Exempt COMPENSATION RATE: $32.79/hour (currently in negotiations with IATSE Local 769) LOCATION: 170. N Dearborn St., Chicago, IL 60601 POSITION SUMMARY: The Goodman Theatre seeks a Wardrobe Supervisor to oversee the running of wardrobe for Goodman Theatre shows and projects including the maintenance of all costume elements. This role will work in collaboration with the Costume S... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Washington Pavilion

Assistant Technical Services Manager - Theatrical Head Carpenter Washington Pavilion Management Inc. (WPMI) | Sioux Falls, SD Full-Time | Evenings, Weekends & Holidays Required Washington Pavilion Management, Inc. is seeking an experienced and motivated Assistant Technical Services Manager / Head Carpenter to join our dynamic team. This key position is responsible for overseeing technical operations and crew management across all Pavilion-managed venues, ensuring the safe and efficient... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Dallas Theater Center seeks Director of Development

This role will be responsible for DTC’s annual fundraising and stewardship programs. The Director of Development (DoD) will report to the Executive Director and manage a three-person team, including a Corporate and Foundation Relations Officer, an Individual Donor Relations Officer, and a Development Operations & Event Coordinator. The DoD will work closely with individuals, corporations, foundations, and government entities in fulfilling DTC’s revenue goals, while also engaging, cultivating, a... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Administrative Aide

Governor State University (GovState) is seeking to hire an Administrative Aide for the Center for Performing Arts (CPA). This position is an integral member of the Center's team whose primary role is to initiate, perform, and maintain key aspects of the daily financial/business/administrative operations. These aspects include assisting with procurement/purchasing, payments, financial record maintenance, preparation of support documents for grants, budgets, and administrative support for all fu... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Audience Services & Front of House positions available

Syracuse Stage (Syracuse, NY) is seeking candidates for several openings in its Audience Services Department to fulfill various Front of House duties at the theatre during our 25/26 season. Full-time and part-time opportunities are available. Currently seeking: 1. Audience Services Manager (Full-time, year-round position; August 2025 targeted start date; $1,161.65/week) 2. Assistant Audience Services Manager (Full-time, seasonal position; September-June; $18.00/hour) 3. Audience Serv... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Crew: Sound Supervisor for Off Broadway show in September

Mint Theater Company seeks a Sound Supervisor for the Off Broadway production of Crooked Cross at Theater Row. Sound Designer Sean Hagerty Rate: $3,040 for pre-show work through strike. (Estimated @ ≤ 80 hours of labor total) Load-in week starts Monday 9/8 3-4 daytime days of load in and a “quiet time” evening call probably on Friday 9/12 Tech begins Sunday 9/14 and the week will include work notes in the mornings. First Preview is 9/20 Strike on Sunday 11/2 Interested parties sho... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Technical Director

SUMMARY The Technical Director (TD) provides leadership, direction, and oversight of all technical production activities to support the mission of The Atlanta Opera. The TD will take on top-level oversight of all technical operations including scenery, properties, audio, lighting, video, and show rentals, as well as provide administrative support and budget management to all levels of the Technical Department. DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES Position responsibilities include, but are not limite... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Management & HR Coordinator

TITLE: Management & HR Coordinator STATUS: Full-time Non-Exempt DIVISION: General Management DEPARTMENT: Human Resources REPORTS TO: Director of Finance & Administration POSTITION AVAILABLE: Mid-to-late August 2025 ONSITE REQUIREMENTS: This position will require onsite work in conjunction with Studio Theatre’s remote work policy. IRREGULAR SCHEDULE DESCRIPTION: This position may require occasional weekend and evening work in order to support special theatre events. THE POSITION The ... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Management & HR Coordinator

TITLE: Management & HR Coordinator STATUS: Full-time Non-Exempt DIVISION: General Management DEPARTMENT: Human Resources REPORTS TO: Director of Finance & Administration POSTITION AVAILABLE: Mid-to-late August 2025 ONSITE REQUIREMENTS: This position will require onsite work in conjunction with Studio Theatre’s remote work policy. IRREGULAR SCHEDULE DESCRIPTION: This position may require occasional weekend and evening work in order to support special theatre events. THE POSITION The ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Associate Artistic Director

The Associate Artistic Director provides support to Stages’ artistic endeavors. This support includes assisting Artistic Director in season planning, assisting in casting, and providing communication support between artists, press, and staff. The Associate Artistic Director serves as the artist liaison to Stages, and coordinates creative team casting, negotiating artists contracts, and day to day operations for the Artistic Department. Collaborates regularly with the Production, HR, and Managem... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: NDI seeks dynamic Pianists

NDI seeks dynamic Pianists to join our teaching teams in NYC Public Schools! ABOUT NDI National Dance Institute (NDI) was founded in 1976 by New York City Ballet principal dancer Jacques d’Amboise, and leads the field of arts education with a model program that has been studied and replicated worldwide. Since our inception, more than two million children have been impacted through engagement in immersive, participatory dance programs with live music led by NDI’s professional teaching artist... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Production - The Shed

Director of Production Position Profile About the Opportunity The Shed, one of New York City’s most prestigious cultural institutions, seeks to hire their next Director of Production. A member of the senior leadership team, this individual will have the opportunity to collaborate with groundbreaking artists from around New York City and the world, be a part of the organization’s evolution, and guide a talented production team. Currently celebrating their fifth year, the team at The Shed ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Artistic Director

Dallas Theater Center (DTC) encourages qualified candidates to apply for the Enloe/Rose Artistic Director Position. The successful candidate will join one of the most important producing companies in Dallas-Fort Worth, one of the most economically robust regions in the U.S. Management Consultants for the Arts has been engaged to facilitate this search. A full position description may be found here: https://www.mcaonline.com/searches/artistic-director-dtc Organizational Profile Dallas Theate... (more)

Classes / Instruction: CapCut Wows Creators at the Digital Video Expo 2025

This year’s Digital Video Expo turned into a creative hotspot as CapCut showcased its powerful features live on stage. Designed for both beginners and pros, CapCut is gaining massive popularity as a go-to tool for content creators who want fast, effective, and professional results—without a steep learning curve. For those looking for a reliable video editor for pc ,, CapCut more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Production Technology Manager (Lighting, Audio, Video)

Orlando Family Stage, one of Central Florida’s oldest arts groups, is the State of Florida’s only professional Theatre for Young Audiences (TYA), and the eighth iteration of a company founded in 1926. Each year, we reach over 100,000 individuals in our three-theatre facility and in the community through our season of professional productions, a Youth Academy of camps and classes, and innovative educational and community engagement programming. We work closely with the University of Central Flori... (more)

Internships - Creative: Waterwell seeks Two Paid Interns for 2025-2026 season

PRODUCTION COMPANY SEEKING TWO PAID INTERNS DURING THE 2025-2026 SEASON: Communications + Management, and Artistic Producing. Waterwell (www.waterwell.org) is seeking two Paid Interns for the 2025-26 season. Waterwell is committed to making sure that every intern has a rich and valuable educational experience. The interns will work closely with Managing Director, Sarah Scafidi, as well as Artistic Director and two-time Obie Award winner Lee Sunday Evans. Our goal is for interns to gain invalu... (more)

Classes / Instruction: National Music Theater Institute Spring 2026 - Applications now live!

Apply now to the Eugene O'Neill Theater Center's National Music Theater Institute (NMTI) Spring 2026 Semester! 13 Weeks | 16 Credit Hours. This Spring, for the first time, the National Music Theater Institute (NMTI) will be offered as a stand alone semester program, offering students a robust, specialized curriculum taught by working professionals to build practical skills needed to thrive as a music theater performer. Led b... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Nashville Repertory Theatre Artistic Director

Nashville Repertory Theatre (Nashville Rep) is seeking a visionary, collaborative, and strategic Artistic Director to co-lead the organization at a pivotal moment in its evolution. The Artistic Director will be a bold and inclusive artistic leader who is deeply passionate about theatre’s role in shaping culture and community. They will provide the creative vision for Nashville Rep, curating an annual production season that is both artistically vibrant, community-centered and fiscally responsible... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Executive Assistant

Executive Assistant REPORTS TO: Executive Director & Artistic Director STATUS: Regular/Full Time/Exempt SALARY RANGE: $60,000-$65,000 Annually ABOUT A.C.T. American Conservatory Theater is an essential gathering place that brings artists and communities together to inspire and provoke. Under the... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Tour Technical Director - The Acting Company

General: The Acting Company seeks a Touring Technical Director (TD) for their 2025-26 National Tour. The TD will join the production during its design and rehearsal process in NYC while beginning the tour advance with the Production Manager. The TD will lead load in and the tech of the production at its regional presenting theatre with the rest of the technical tour staff. While on the road, the TD will lead the scenic load-in, coordinating the work of all departments and tour staff (Lighting S... (more)