Video: Amber Ardolino Shares First Look at THE GREAT GATSBY South Korea Cast

Amber Ardolino has shared a first look at the cast of The Great Gatsby in South Korea! The video shows her in costume as Jordan Baker for the first time, along with Matt Doyle as Jay Gatsby, Senzel Ahmady as Daisy Buchanan, and Gerald Caesar as Nick Carraway. Performances are set to run in Seoul from August 1 through November 9, 2025 at the GS Arts Center in Gangnam District.

The cast of the new production also features. Jeanna de Waal as Myrtle Wilson, Wes Williams as Tom Buchanan, Tally Sessions as George Wilson, and Ed Staudenmayer as Meyer Wolfsheim. The production will be performed in English, with plans for a Korean-language production next year.

The musical, based on F. Scott Fitzgerald’s timeless novel, is now playing on Broadway, having opened last year. The story follows eccentric and mysterious millionaire Jay Gatsby, who will stop at nothing in the pursuit of the lost love of his youth, Daisy Buchanan. Through its fascinatingly nuanced characters – driven by complex inner lives, erupting with extravagance and longing – this epic tale has always been destined to sing. Now, it comes to life on the greatest American stage, with grand, Tony Award-winning production design befitting the 21st century.