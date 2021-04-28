Wake Up With BWW 4/28: Sondheim's BUNUEL No Longer in Development, First Look at VIVO, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Laura Rigby, a spokeswoman for the Public Theater, revealed that Stephen Sondheim shared with the theater that the musical 'Buñuel' is no longer in development.

Get a first look at Lin-Manuel Miranda's VIVO! The film was initially meant to be released in theaters on June 4 from Sony Pictures, but will now stream on Netflix at an unspecified future date.

Disney Princess - The Concert will launch a nationwide tour kicking off November 1, 2021, starring the ladies of Broadway Princess Party - Susan Egan, Laura Osnes, Courtney Reed, and Aisha Jackson.

Disney's anticipated sequel to its live-action film Enchanted is in the works! Patrick Dempsey revealed that he will be singing and dancing on screen for the first time.

1) Stephen Sondheim Musical BUNUEL is No Longer in Development

2) Susan Egan, Laura Osnes, Courtney Reed, and Aisha Jackson Will Lead 'Disney Princess - The Concert' Tour This Fall

3) Patrick Dempsey Reveals He Will Sing and Dance in Upcoming ENCHANTED Film Sequel

4) VIDEO: Watch the Teaser for Lin-Manuel Miranda's VIVO!

5) BWW Interview: Remembering Broadway Legend and Hollywood Royalty, Celeste Holm

This Wednesday could be your day to own a piece of history from one of the brightest stars of Broadway's Golden Age. Doyle will feature pieces from the Celeste Holm Collection as a special section of the inaugural Stage & Screen auction on April 28, at 10am. . (more...)

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Today at 12pm, his special guest is Marilyn Maye! Tune in here!

- The Met's nightly streams continue tonight at 7:30pm with Giordano's Andrea Chénier Starring Maria Guleghina, Wendy White, Stephanie Blythe, Luciano Pavarotti, and Juan Pons, conducted by James Levine. Production by Nicolas Joël. From October 15, 1996. Tune in here!

Learn about more online streaming events happening today, and in the future, on our streaming calendar at /streaming-schedule/.

BWW Exclusive: Chuck & Lilli Cooper, George Salazar, Alex Newell, & Jenn Colella Join THE SETH CONCERT SERIES Lineup

Producer Mark Cortale has announced that eleven stars of the stage and screen will now join the full May through June line-up of The Seth Concert Series, the live weekly series based on Seth Rudetsky's international Broadway series that began at The Art House in Provincetown ten years ago.

Hosted by beloved musical director and Sirius XM Star Seth Rudetsky, the series' first event took place on May 31, 2020 and featured Tony Award-winning actress Kelli O'Hara. The series to-date has since featured intimate conversations and incredible musical moments with Audra McDonald, Jeremy Jordan, Jessie Mueller, Lea Salonga, Megan Hilty, Norm Lewis, Cheyenne Jackson, Liz Callaway, Melissa Errico, Rachel Bay Jones, Sierra Boggess, Karen Olivo, Judy Kuhn, Orfeh & Andy Karl, Beth Leavel, Keala Settle, LaChanze, Beth Malone, Lillias White, Patti Murin & Colin Donnell, Ana Gasteyer, James Monroe Iglehart, Adam Pascal, Kerry Butler, Alex Brightman, Wayne Brady, Jessica Vosk, Ashley Spencer, Christy Altomare, and Laura Osnes, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Eva Noblezada, Emily Skinner, Matt Doyle, Ali Stroker, Stephanie J. Block, Sebastian Arcelus, and Mandy Gonzalez.

What we're watching: Anna Kendrick Talks Being Tony-Nominated at Age 12

Anna Kendrick talks about the level of anonymity masks provide, working with Toni Collette in Stowaway and being nominated for a Tony at 12 years old.

Watch the clip from "Late Night With Seth Meyers" below!

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!