VIDEO: Anna Kendrick Talks Being Tony-Nominated at Age 12

Anna Kendrick talks about the level of anonymity masks provide, working with Toni Collette in Stowaway and being nominated for a Tony at 12 years old.

Kendrick is known for her roles in the PITCH PERFECT trilogy, as well as THE COMPANY YOU KEEP, KEND OF WATCH, THE TWILIGHT SAGA, SCOTT PILGRIM SAVES THE WORLD, PARANORMAN, THE LAST FIVE YEARS, A SIMPLE FAVOR, and 50/50, among others.



In 2010, Kendrick starred opposite George Clooney and Jason Bateman in the film UP IN THE AIR, which earned her a Best Supporting Actress Oscar nomination.



An accomplished theatre vet, Kendrick made her Broadway debut in the 1997 production of HIGH SOCIETY, for which she received a Tony Award nomination.



Kendrick's additional theater work includes A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC, MY FAVORITE BROADWAY/THE LEADING LADIES: LIVE AT Carnegie Hall and Broadway workshops of JANE EYRE and THE LITTLE PRINCESS. She has also been seen as 'Cinderella' in the big-screen adaptation of Stephen Sondheim's INTO THE WOODS.