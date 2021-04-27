VIDEO: Watch the Teaser for Lin-Manuel Miranda's VIVO!

A trailer for Lin-Manuel Miranda's animated musical adventure "Vivo" has been released by Netflix!

Watch it below.

The film was initially meant to be released in theaters on June 4 from Sony Pictures, but will now stream on Netflix at an unspecified future date.

The new animated film will feature a slate of new songs written by Miranda. The story of Vivo centers around a kinkajou (voiced by Miranda) who has a thirst for adventure and a passion for music, driving him to make a trip from Havana to Miami to fulfill his destiny.

The script was written by Quiara Alegria Hudes, who collaborated previously with Miranda on In the Heights. "Vivo" was directed and co-written by filmmaker Kirk DeMicco (The Croods) and co-directed by Brandon Jeffords.