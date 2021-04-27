Chuck & Lilli Cooper, George Salazar, Alex Newell, & Jenn Colella Join THE SETH CONCERT SERIES Lineup

Producer Mark Cortale has announced that eleven stars of the stage and screen will now join the full May through June line-up of The Seth Concert Series, the live weekly series based on Seth Rudetsky's international Broadway series that began at The Art House in Provincetown ten years ago.

Andrea McArdle, Broadway's famed original Annie, who became the youngest performer ever nominated for a Best Actress Tony Award, and star of Starlight Express, Beauty and the Beast and Les Misérables on Broadway, will make her series debut on May 2 as previously announced. Christine Pedi, star of Broadway's Chicago, Talk Radio and Little Me and daily host of SiriusXM Radio's On Broadway channel will bow in the series May 9 also as previously announced. Laura

Benanti, Tony Award winner for Gypsy and 5 time Tony nominated Broadway star of She Loves Me, Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, Into The Woods, and Swing, will debut in the series alongside her mother, accomplished actress and singer on and off Broadway, Linda Benanti, on May 16, as had been previously announced.

Just added to the May - June superstar lineup are: Chuck Cooper, Tony Award winner for Cy Coleman's The Life and award winning star of The Piano Lesson and Caroline or Change, makes his series debut with his Broadway star daughter Lilli Cooper, Tony Award nominee for Tootsie and star of Spring Awakening and SpongeBob SquarePants on Broadway, performing together May 23.

George Salazar, award-winning star of Broadway's Be More Chill, the revival of Godspell, and TV's Superstore debuts in the series May 30. Alex Newell, star of NBC's Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, Fox's Glee, and Broadway's Tony Award-winning revival of Once on This Island will make his series bow on June 6.

Matthew Morrison, Tony Award nominated star of The Light in the Piazza on Broadway and Emmy and Golden Globe Award nominated star of hit TV series Glee, makes his series debut on June 13. Jenn Colella, Tony Award nominated star of the Come From Away, and star on Broadway of If/Then, Chaplin, High Fidelity and Urban Cowboy debuts on June 20.

And Leslie Uggams, Tony and Emmy Award winning star of Hallelujah, Baby!, King Hedley II, Thoroughly Modern Millie on Broadway and television's Roots, Fantasy, and Empire, who will make her anticipated series debut on June 27 (rescheduled from her originally scheduled May 23 debut).

Hosted by beloved musical director and Sirius XM Star Seth Rudetsky, the series' first event took place on May 31, 2020 and featured Tony Award-winning actress Kelli O'Hara. The series to-date has since featured intimate conversations and incredible musical moments with Audra McDonald, Jeremy Jordan, Jessie Mueller, Lea Salonga, Megan Hilty, Norm Lewis, Cheyenne Jackson, Liz Callaway, Melissa Errico, Rachel Bay Jones, Sierra Boggess, Karen Olivo, Judy Kuhn, Orfeh & Andy Karl, Beth Leavel, Keala Settle, LaChanze, Beth Malone, Lillias White, Patti Murin & Colin Donnell, Ana Gasteyer, James Monroe Iglehart, Adam Pascal, Kerry Butler, Alex Brightman, Wayne Brady, Jessica Vosk, Ashley Spencer, Christy Altomare, and Laura Osnes, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Eva Noblezada, Emily Skinner, Matt Doyle, Ali Stroker, Stephanie J. Block, Sebastian Arcelus, and Mandy Gonzalez.

Each weekly show premieres live on Sunday afternoons at the new time of 3:00 PM EST with a one-time rebroadcast on Sunday nights at 8:00 PM EST, except where otherwise noted. Tickets are available at thesethconcertseries.com for $25.00 each. As a limited time offer only, early bird $20 tickets for each of the May - June shows are available through Friday, April 30. Premium VIP tickets that include "behind-the-scenes" access to the artists' soundcheck are also now on sale for most of the May and June lineup's shows.

Also, a Student Discount is now available for all shows announced in The Seth Concert Series, providing an additional 40% discount to registered students with a .edu email address by using the code STUDENT when signing up for a BroadwayWorld account.

Tickets are now on sale on BroadwayWorld Events!