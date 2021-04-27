Stephen Sondheim Musical BUNUEL is No Longer in Development

The New York Times has reported that the Stephen Sondheim musical "Buñuel" is no longer in development. The musical, a collaboration with bookwriter David Ives based on two films by 1930s Spanish surrealist Luis Buñuel, had previously been set to premiere Off-Broadway at The Public Theater.

In the wake of stories of stage and screen producer Scott Rudin's abusive workplace behavior, the Public Theater released a statement saying the theater had not worked with him for years. Laura Rigby, a spokeswoman for the Public, responding to a follow up question, revealed that Sondheim had informed the theater last year that he was no longer developing the musical 'Buñuel', and clarified that the musical's cancellation had nothing to do with Scott Rudin.

'Buñuel' had previously held a mini workshop at the Public in November 2016, featuring Michael Cerveris, Heidi Blickenstaff and Sierra Boggess. The show had aimed to open in 2017.

