Susan Egan, Laura Osnes, Courtney Reed, and Aisha Jackson Will Lead 'Disney Princess – The Concert' Tour This Fall

The Walt Disney Company is launching the Ultimate Princess Celebration, a yearlong event spotlighting the courage and kindness these Disney heroines inspire in fans all around the world.

From Cinderella's generosity and Belle's ingenuity to Mulan's selflessness and Moana's adventurous spirit, Disney is honoring these strong women through music, experiences, products, and a campaign to give back to children around the country.

As part of this, Disney Princess - The Concert will launch a nationwide tour kicking off November 1, 2021. The performers who popularized the Broadway Princess Party will celebrate all the Disney Princesses in an unforgettable evening of story, animation, and song, alongside their magical music director and an enchanting guest Prince.

The concert will star Tony nominee Susan Egan, two-time Tony nominee Laura Osnes, Grammy nominee Courtney Reed, and rising star Aisha Jackson.

Additionally, the Celebration kicks off with a new original song called "Starting Now," from global superstar and Grammy® Award-winning recording artist Brandy, who starred as the beloved princess in The Wonderful World of Disney, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella. The new single, produced by Grammy® Award nominee Oak Felder and written by Jason Mater, Jordan Powers, and Darren Criss, will be released by Walt Disney Records on May 21 along with a lyric video. Of course if that feels like it's too long to wait, our friends at Walt Disney Records have shared a curated playlist that's available now and features favorite songs such as "How Far I'll Go," "Part of Your World," "Into the Unknown," and more.

Brandy will also debut a music video for "Starting Now," the Celebration's anthem, which will be featured in Disney Princess Remixed - An Ultimate Princess Celebration, a music special premiering this August on Disney Channel. The half-hour show will celebrate the empowering attributes of Disney princesses and queens through reimagined performances of their iconic songs by several of Disney's multitalented stars. After its premiere on Disney Channel in the U.S., the special will also be available on Disney+ for kids and families around the world to enjoy.

Learn more at https://d23.com/just-announced-disney-kicks-off-global-ultimate-princess-celebration/.