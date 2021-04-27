Patrick Dempsey Reveals He Will Sing and Dance in Upcoming ENCHANTED Film Sequel

As BroadwayWorld has previously reported, Disney's anticipated sequel to its live-action film Enchanted is in the works! The film will star original Enchanted stars Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey, Idina Menzel and James Marsden, alongside Saturday Night Live alum Maya Rudolph, Glee star Jayma Mays, and Community's Yvette Nicole Brown.

Patrick Dempsey spoke with Variety about his upcoming appearance in the film, and how he will be singing and dancing on screen for the first time ever.

"The story is getting better and better. There's a great cast coming together. And the musical numbers, I get to sing and dance," he said.

"I will be singing for the first time," he revealed. "I've never ever sung publicly - for a reason. So bear with me. I hope the fans embrace it."

Despite being a newbie, Dempsey is optimistic about the film.

"They've set me up for success and the lyrics are really fun. The numbers have really great choreography," he said.

However, he did reveal that he does not get to sing with Idina Menzel.

The original Enchanted film was written by Bill Kelly and directed by Kevin Lima. The plot focuses on Giselle, an archetypal Disney Princess, who is forced from her traditional animated world of Andalasia into the live-action world of New York City.