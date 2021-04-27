Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Patrick Dempsey Reveals He Will Sing and Dance in Upcoming ENCHANTED Film Sequel

The film will star original Enchanted stars Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey, Idina Menzel and James Marsden.

Apr. 27, 2021  
Patrick Dempsey Reveals He Will Sing and Dance in Upcoming ENCHANTED Film Sequel

As BroadwayWorld has previously reported, Disney's anticipated sequel to its live-action film Enchanted is in the works! The film will star original Enchanted stars Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey, Idina Menzel and James Marsden, alongside Saturday Night Live alum Maya Rudolph, Glee star Jayma Mays, and Community's Yvette Nicole Brown.

Patrick Dempsey spoke with Variety about his upcoming appearance in the film, and how he will be singing and dancing on screen for the first time ever.

"The story is getting better and better. There's a great cast coming together. And the musical numbers, I get to sing and dance," he said.

"I will be singing for the first time," he revealed. "I've never ever sung publicly - for a reason. So bear with me. I hope the fans embrace it."

Despite being a newbie, Dempsey is optimistic about the film.

"They've set me up for success and the lyrics are really fun. The numbers have really great choreography," he said.

However, he did reveal that he does not get to sing with Idina Menzel.

Read more on Variety.

The original Enchanted film was written by Bill Kelly and directed by Kevin Lima. The plot focuses on Giselle, an archetypal Disney Princess, who is forced from her traditional animated world of Andalasia into the live-action world of New York City.


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
May Break Into Song Onsie
Next On Stage T-Shirt
Courtney Reed: Slay All Day Mug

Related Articles
Lucy St Louis and Rhys Whitfield Join PHANTOM West End Photo

Lucy St Louis and Rhys Whitfield Join PHANTOM West End

Additional Casting Announced for ENCHANTED Sequel Photo

Additional Casting Announced for ENCHANTED Sequel

Lin-Manuel Mirandas Animated Film VIVO Moves to Netflix Photo

Lin-Manuel Miranda's Animated Film VIVO Moves to Netflix

Ben Platt and More Join San Diego Reps 28th Jewish Arts Festival Photo

Ben Platt and More Join San Diego Rep's 28th Jewish Arts Festival


More Hot Stories For You