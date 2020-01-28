Wake Up With BWW 1/28: Jordan Fisher Joins DEAR EVAN HANSEN, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Jordan Fisher joins the cast of Dear Evan Hansen tonight! He takes over the title role from Andrew Barth Feldman, who played his final performance on January 26. We also have photos from Feldman and Alex Boniello's final bows in Dear Evan Hansen, which you can check out below!

We're bringing you inside the rehearsal room for two anticipated shows that are not currently on Broadway - The Prince of Egypt and Back to the Future! Check out the photos below!

Keep scrolling to read more about these and other top stories!

1) VIDEO: Watch Ben Platt Perform 'I Sing The Body Electric' at the GRAMMYs!

by Stage Tube

During the 2020 Grammy Awards, in a tribute to longtime GRAMMY executive producer Ken Ehrlich, and to acknowledge the importance of music education in schools to the Recording Academy, GRAMMY Museum and Ehrlich, artists performed 'I Sing The Body Electric' from the film Fame. The performance featured Ben Platt, Camila Cabello, Gary Clark Jr. and John Legend, Debbie Allen, Joshua Bell, Common, Misty Copeland, Lang Lang, Cyndi Lauper, and The War And Treaty.. (more...)

2) Photo Coverage: Andrew Barth Feldman and Alex Boniello Take Final Bows in DEAR EVAN HANSEN

by Katherine Lee

Andrew Barth Feldman and Alex Boniello both bid farewell to Dear Evan Hansen this weekend, playing their final performance on January 26.. (more...)

3) Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For BACK TO THE FUTURE the Musical

Rehearsal images have been released for the upcoming musical adaptation of BACK TO THE FUTURE!. (more...)

4) Photos/Video: Inside Rehearsal For THE PRINCE OF EGYPT in London

by BroadwayWorld TV

THE PRINCE OF EGYPT is currently in rehearsals. The show opens at the Dominion Theatre on 5 February, with an official opening night on 25 February, and will run until 12 September. Check out photos and videos from rehearsals!. (more...)

5) VIDEO: Billy Porter Walks the Red Carpet at the GRAMMYs

by Stage Tube

Billy Porter attended the 62nd GRAMMY Awards in Los Angeles, California on Sunday, January 26. See him walk the red carpet below!. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

Jordan Fisher joins Dear Evan Hansen tonight!

Broadway has found its next Evan Hansen! Jordan Fisher will return to Broadway, joining the cast of the Tony Award- winning musical Dear Evan Hansen, playing the title role for a limited 16-week engagement, beginning today, Tuesday, January 28. Fisher succeeds Andrew Barth Feldman, who played his final performance on Sunday, January 26.

BWW Exclusive: Ben Rimalower's Broken Records with Special Guest, Miss Richfield 1981!

BroadwayWorld is excited to bring you the newest episode of our first self-produced podcast - Ben Rimalower's Broken Records, The Albums You Wouldn't Shut Up About. On each weekly episode Rimalower and co-host Daniel Nolen chat with guests about one album that they were obsessed with, how they discovered it, what it led them to, where they were in life when it impacted them and how it's stayed with them since.

In this episode, Ben and Daniel talk to drag performer and national treasure Russ King (aka Miss Richfield 1981) about the 1972 album "Free To Be... You And Me." They also discuss Varla Jean Merman, Divine, Jinkx Monsoon, Marlo Thomas, Alan Alda, Rehoboth Beach, Cherry Grove, The Triad, Vonda Kay Van Dyke, Virginia Christine, Pixie Aventura, and Hedda Lettuce. Miss Richfield talks about performance mishaps, working with an audience, and what it's like returning to Provincetown year after year. In addition to her hilarious and acclaimed shows, Miss Richfield is also known as the TV spokesperson for the travel company Orbitz.

Set Your DVR...

Cynthia Erivo will appear on THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH James Corden!

What we're watching: Get A Peek Inside MOULIN ROUGE's Make It Rain Rally At Le Poisson Rouge

How wonderful life is because Moulin Rouge! hosted its Make It Rain Rally tonight at Le Poisson Rouge, and we gave you a peek inside all of the fun! Hear Karli Dinardo, Reed Luplau, and more perform as they raise money for the Australian Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund and WIRES Australian Wildlife Rescue.

Social Butterfly: MAYBE HAPPY ENDING's Kenny Tran Takes Over Instagram!

BroadwayWorld got an inside look at the new musical Maybe Happy Ending at Atlanta's Alliance Theatre this weekend as Kenny Tran took over BroadwayWorld's Instagram Story! So in case you missed it (or just want to relive all of the fun and excitement), we compiled clips for you to enjoy.

