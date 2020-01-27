Photo Coverage: Andrew Barth Feldman Takes Final Bow in DEAR EVAN HANSEN

Andrew Barth Feldman bid farewell to Dear Evan Hansen this weekend, as he played his final performance in the title role on January 26.

Check out photos from his final curtain call below!

Feldman made his Broadway debut in Dear Evan Hansen after getting his start at the Jimmy Awards. He joined the company on January 30, 2019.

As previously announced, a new Evan Hansen has been found in Jordan Fisher. The recording artist and actor will join the cast, playing the title role for a limited 16-week engagement, beginning Tuesday, January 28.

The cast of Dear Evan Hansen currently also features Jessica Phillips as Heidi Hansen, Gabrielle Carrubba as Zoe Murphy, Christiane Noll as Cynthia Murphy, Jared Goldsmith as Jared Kleinman, Phoebe Koyabe as Alana Beck, and Ivan Hernandez as Larry Murphy.

Photo Credit: Katherine Lee



