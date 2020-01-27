Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For BACK TO THE FUTURE the Musical
Rehearsal images have been released for the upcoming musical adaptation of BACK TO THE FUTURE! Check them out below!
The show will open at Manchester Opera House on 20 February for a strictly limited 12-week season, finishing on 17 May.
BACK TO THE FUTURE The Musical is directed by Tony Award-winning director John Rando (Urinetown, On The Town) and stars Roger Bart (Desperate Housewives, Stepford Wives, The Producers) as 'Doctor Emmett Brown', Olly Dobson as 'Marty McFly', Hugh Coles as 'George McFly', Rosanna Hyland as 'Lorraine Baines' and Cedric Neal as 'Goldie Wilson'.
The full cast includes Aidan Cutler as 'Biff Tannen', Courtney-Mae Briggs as 'Jennifer Parker', Will Haswell as 'Dave McFly' and Emma Lloyd as 'Linda McFly.' Also in the cast are Rhianne Alleyne, Amy Barker, Owen Chaponda, Jamal Crawford, Nathanael Landskroner, Bethany Rose Lythgoe, Cameron McAllister, Alessia McDermott, Laura Mullowney, Oliver Ormson, Mark Oxtoby, Katharine Pearson, Jemma Revell, Jake Small, Justin Thomas and Mitchell Zhangazha.
Based on the Universal Pictures/Amblin Entertainment film, BACK TO THE FUTURE The Musical will have a book by Bob Gale, featuring 16 new song with music and lyrics by Emmy and Grammy Award-winning Alan Silvestri and six-time Grammy Award-winning Glen Ballard, with additional songs from the film including The Power of Love and Johnny B. Goode.
Will Haswell and Courtney-Mae Briggs
Company
Company
Company
Rosanna Hyland and Olly Dobson
Robert Zemeck
Robert Zemeck and Bob Gale
Olly Dobson, Cedric Neal, Rosanna Hyland
Olly Dobson and company
