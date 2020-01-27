BWW Exclusive: Ben Rimalower's Broken Records with Special Guest, Miss Richfield 1981!

BroadwayWorld is excited to bring you the newest episode of our first self-produced podcast - Ben Rimalower's Broken Records, The Albums You Wouldn't Shut Up About. On each weekly episode Rimalower and co-host Daniel Nolen chat with guests about one album that they were obsessed with, how they discovered it, what it led them to, where they were in life when it impacted them and how it's stayed with them since.

In this episode, Ben and Daniel talk to drag performer and national treasure Russ King (aka Miss Richfield 1981) about the 1972 album "Free To Be... You And Me." They also discuss Varla Jean Merman, Divine, Jinkx Monsoon, Marlo Thomas, Alan Alda, Rehoboth Beach, Cherry Grove, The Triad, Vonda Kay Van Dyke, Virginia Christine, Pixie Aventura, and Hedda Lettuce. Miss Richfield talks about performance mishaps, working with an audience, and what it's like returning to Provincetown year after year. In addition to her hilarious and acclaimed shows, Miss Richfield is also known as the TV spokesperson for the travel company Orbitz.

Subsequent episodes will appear weekly on BroadwayWorld as well as on all your favorite podcast sites from iTunes to Spotify.





Related Articles