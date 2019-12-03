Breaking: RENT: LIVE Star Jordan Fisher Will Be the Next Star of DEAR EVAN HANSEN on Broadway!

Broadway has found its next Evan Hansen! Producer Stacey Mindich just announced today that recording artist and actor Jordan Fisher will return to Broadway, joining the cast of the Tony Award- winning musical Dear Evan Hansen, playing the title role for a limited 16-week engagement, beginning Tuesday, January 28. Fisher succeeds Andrew Barth Feldman, who plays his final performance on Sunday, January 26.

No stranger to theatre, Fisher made his Broadway debut in 2016 as 'John Laurens/Philip Hamilton' in Hamilton, and starred as 'Mark Cohen' in Fox's RENT: Live (directed by Dear Evan Hansen's Michael Greif). He also starred on the popular Disney program "Liv and Maddie" and won the 25th Season of ABC's "Dancing with the Stars." He will next star in Netflix's anticipated sequel to "To All the Boys I've Loved Before" alongside Noah Centineo and Lana Condor.

"Evan Hansen is a 16-course meal for an actor. The complexity of this boy is akin to climbing Mt. Kilimanjaro in my opinion," Fisher said. "I doubt I'll ever forget the first time I sat in the Music Box to see it, and the idea of being a part of that memory for others is mind-blowing. I'm so honored to join this amazing company."

"Jordan's a remarkably talented, transformational actor, and a great musician," Greif said. "I thought he was spectacular in RENT Live, and I know he'll be a thrilling Evan."

The winner of six 2017 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Dear Evan Hansen features a book by Tony Award-winner Steven Levenson, a score by Academy Award, and Tony & Grammy Award-winning composers Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, and direction by 4-time Tony® Award nominee Michael Greif. The show opened at the Music Box Theatre on December 4, 2016 and will soon celebrate three years on Broadway.

The show's now-iconic Blue Polo and arm cast are now part of the Smithsonian's permanent collection at the National Museum of American History in Washington, DC. Click here for a behind-the-scenes video of Fisher wearing the polo for the first time.

The current Broadway company of Dear Evan Hansen includes Andrew Barth Feldman, Gabrielle Carrubba, Jessica Phillips, Christiane Noll, Alex Boniello, Ivan Hernandez, Jared Goldsmith, and Phoebe Koyabe, and Zachary Noah Piser (Evan alternate), Roman Banks, Kaitlyn Santa Juana, Dan Macke, Jane Pfitsch, Talia Simone Robinson, Asa Somers, Josh Strobl and Nicole Van Giesen.

Jordan Fisher is a multifaceted artist whose abilities as an actor, singer/songwriter, dancer, choreographer and musician span from TV to music, Broadway and film. Jordan recently wrapped filming for the Netlfix dance comedy "Work It" with Sabrina Carpenter and Liza Koshy and will star in the fandom anticipated sequel "To All the Boys I've Loved Before," starring alongside Noah Centineo and Lana Condor. Fisher is currently the voice of 'Seahawk' in Netflix's reboot of the classic animated series "She- Ra and the Princesses of Power," as well as 'Finly' in the upcoming Netlix series "Archibald's Next Big Thing."

Outside of the entertainment realm, Jordan is an avid gamer and streaming partner on Twitch. Fisher streams on the platform with some of the biggest names in the business and is a heavy hitter within the gaming community alongside his friends TimTheTatman, Ninja, Dr. Lupo and Courage, to name a few. Jordan's skill was apparent at the first ever E3 Fortnite Pro AM in 2018. He took fourth place alongside his partner StoneMountain64. Most recently, Jordan was part of the team (Llama Record Co) who won the Fortnite Summer Block Party Creative Showdown and and co-hosted the first Fortnite World Cup in July. Fisher has collectively raised more than 200K for charity from his passion for Fortnite and supports United Friends of the Children, an organization that provides support services to youth leaving foster care. Jordan will continue to share this passion and advocacy for gaming by appearing at Twitchcon and many other gaming events this coming year.

Jordan's additional accomplishments include being the first African American to portray 'Mark' in Fox's Emmy nominated "Rent Live" and being named a breakout star by MTV and People Magazine for Fox's Emmy-winning broadcast "Grease Live!" Fisher also won ABC's 25th season of "Dancing With the Stars" alongside partner Lindsay Arnold, and in 2018, he cohosted "Dancing With the Stars: Juniors" alongside Frankie Muniz. Jordan's additional TV credits include "The Secret Life of the American Teenager," "Liv and Maddie," "Teen Beach" and "MTV's Teen Wolf." He has also collaborated with Lin-Manuel Miranda, performing a duet with him on "You're Welcome" from Disney's "Moana," as well as joining the cast of the smash hit and Tony award-winning musical "Hamilton." Fisher's first single "All About Us" was the #2 most added at pop radio, and his self-titled EP debuted on the Billboard Heatseeker album chart.

Photo Credit: Nathan Johnson





