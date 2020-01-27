VIDEO: Billy Porter Walks the Red Carpet at the GRAMMYs

Billy Porter attended the 62nd GRAMMY AWARDS in Los Angeles, California on Sunday, January 26. See him walk the red carpet below!

Live from STAPLES Center, and hosted by Alicia Keys, the 62nd Annual GRAMMY AWARDS were broadcast on the CBS Television Network on Sunday, January 26, 2020.

Billy Porter is a Tony, Emmy, and Grammy Award-winning singer, composer, actor, playwright and director from Pittsburgh, PA. He currently stars as Pray Tell on the FX television series Pose. He originated the role of 'Lola' in the Broadway hit Kinky Boots, which won him 2013 Tony, Grammy, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards. His other theatre credits include Shuffle Along, Miss Saigon, Five Guys..., Grease, Smokey Joe's..., Dreamgirls, Angels in America,The Merchant of Venice, Radiant Baby, Birdie Blue, Songs for a New World, Ghetto Superstar, Topdog/Underdog, and King Lear. He is also set to star as the Fairy Godmother in Sony's upcoming film adaptation of Cinderella alongside Camila Cabello.





