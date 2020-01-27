Photos/Video: Inside Rehearsal For THE PRINCE OF EGYPT in London

Click Here for More Articles on THE PRINCE OF EGYPT

THE PRINCE OF EGYPT is currently in rehearsals. The show opens at the Dominion Theatre on 5 February, with an official opening night on 25 February, and will run until 12 September.

Check out photos and videos from rehearsals below!

THE PRINCE OF EGYPT is a new musical with music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, a book by Philip LaZebnik and is directed by Scott Schwartz. The show features 10 new songs and 5 of the acclaimed songs from the DreamWorks Animation film, including the Academy Award®-winning When You Believe. The Prince of Egypt stars Luke Brady as Moses, Liam Tamne as Ramses, Christine Allado as Tzipporah, Alexia Khadime as Miriam with Joe Dixon as Seti, Debbie Kurup as Queen Tuya, Gary Wilmot as Jethro, Adam Pearce as Hotep, Tanisha Spring as Nefertari, Silas Wyatt-Barke as Aaron and Mercedesz Csampai as Yocheved.





Related Articles