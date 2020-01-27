BWW TV: Get A Peek Inside MOULIN ROUGE's Make It Rain Rally At Le Poisson Rouge - Live at 7:30pm!

How wonderful life is because Moulin Rouge! is hosting its Make It Rain Rally tonight at Le Poisson Rouge, and we're giving you a peek inside all of the fun! Be sure to tune in at 7:30pm to BroadwayWorld's Facebook Page to hear Karli Dinardo, Reed Luplau, and more perform as they raise money for the Australian Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund and WIRES Australian Wildlife Rescue.

Want to win a free Moulin Rouge poster signed by the show's cast? Be sure use the donate button during our livestream to support Australia's Taronga Conservation Society and automatically be entered into a raffle to win the poster!

On Monday, January 27th, Moulin Rouge! The Musical and Friends will present the "Make it Rain Rally" a benefit for the Australian bushfires at (Le) Poisson Rouge (LPR) at 158 Bleecker St in New York City. An initiative by Australian cast members Karli Dinardo and Reed Luplau, this special event is directed by Mr. Luplau and will feature performances by singer-songwriter Ben Folds; the band Postmodern Jukebox with Morgan James; cast members of Moulin Rouge! The Musical along with performers from other Broadway shows including Frozen, Hamilton and Tootsie; drag personality Alexis Michelle; and more to be announced. The event is produced by Mr. Luplau and Hayley Isaacson.

All proceeds from the Australia Day performance of the Musical and the "Make it Rain Rally" will be donated to the Australian Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund and WIRES Australian Wildlife Rescue. Those who cannot attend in person or are looking for more ways to help can donate directly to these charities by clicking here.





