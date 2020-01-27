VIDEO: Watch Ben Platt Perform 'I Sing The Body Electric' at the GRAMMYs!

During the 2020 Grammy Awards, in a tribute to longtime GRAMMY executive producer Ken Ehrlich, and to acknowledge the importance of music education in schools to the Recording Academy, GRAMMY MUSEUM and Ehrlich, artists performed "I Sing The Body Electric" from the film Fame. The performance featured Ben Platt, Camila Cabello, Gary Clark Jr. and John Legend, Debbie Allen, Joshua Bell, Common, Misty Copeland, Lang Lang, Cyndi Lauper, and The War And Treaty.



Watch Ben Platt's part of the performance below!

Live from STAPLES Center, and hosted by Alicia Keys, the 62nd Annual GRAMMY AWARDS were broadcast live on the CBS Television Network on Sunday, January 26, 2020.



Platt received a Grammy Award for his role on the DEAR EVAN HANSEN (ORIGINAL BROADWAY CAST RECORDING), as well as a 2018 Daytime Emmy Award for his part in the cast's powerful performance of "You Will Be Found" on NBC's TODAY. His rapidly growing body of work also includes memorable roles in the Tony Award-winning original Broadway production of The Book of Mormon and the blockbuster films, Pitch Perfect and Pitch Perfect 2, amongst many others. Platt lead an all-star cast in the much-anticipated new series, The Politician, produced by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Ian Brennan (Glee) and co-starring Jessica Lange, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Zoey Deutch. Co-executive produced by Platt, "The Politician" premiered on Netflix at the end of 2019. He will also star in the upcoming films "Run This Town" - premiering at this year's SXSW Film Festival - and "Broken Diamonds."





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You