Wake Up With BWW 10/26: Olivier Award Winners, and More!

Last night, the Olivier Awards were announced in a special online broadcast. The big winners for the night included Dear Evan Hansen, & Juliet, Mary Poppins, Fiddler on the Roof, and more. Check out the full list of winners!

Broadway Sings for Biden, the concert-documentary centered around voting activism, premiered last night on our site at 7pm ET. Watch the full event below!

1) Everything We Know So Far About the 2020 Tony Awards

The lights of Broadway will remain dark for the rest of 2020, but the year will not pass without a celebration of all that happened before the shutdown. The Tony Awards, Broadway's most beloved tradition, will be different in its 74th year and we're breaking down exactly what we know so far.... (more...)

2) Set Designer Ming Cho Lee Dies at Age 90

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that set designer Ming Cho Lee has died at age 90.. (more...)

3) Video Flashback: Angela Lansbury Explores Her 70+ Year Career in Conversation With Her Niece, Felicia Lansbury Meyer

by Stage Tube

In September 2019, Fort Lewis College was able to capture a rare conversation with the legendary actress Angela Lansbury. . (more...)

4) Video Roundup: Check Out Our 10 Favorite Disney Parodies from THE LION KING, ALADDIN, and More!

by Stephi Wild

Disney has brought many shows to the Broadway stage over the years, including The Lion King, Aladdin, Beauty and the Beast, and The Little Mermaid. Today, we're rounding up 10 of our favorite Disney parodies on YouTube.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- Today at 2pm and 8pm, Seth Rudetsky will continue his Stars in the House series, featuring new Broadway stars performing and answering questions! Watch live on YouTube here!

- LaChanze's concert, as part of the Seth Concert Series, re-airs today at 3pm. Tune in here!

- Broadway For Biden's weekly phone bank initiative continues tonight at 7pm. Learn more here!

- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Verdi's Don Carlo, tonight at 7:30pm. Watch here!

Learn about more online streaming events happening today, and in the future, on our streaming calendar at /streaming-schedule/.

News: DEAR EVAN HANSEN, & JULIET, FIDDLER ON THE ROOF, and More Take Home 2020 Olivier Awards - Full List!

Last night, the Olivier Awards were announced in a special online broadcast.

The big winners for the night included Dear Evan Hansen, & Juliet, Mary Poppins, Fiddler on the Roof, and more.

Check out the full list of winners here!

What we're watching: BROADWAY SINGS FOR BIDEN Livestream Concert with Tamika Lawrence, Jessica Vosk, Kate Rockwell, and More

Broadway Sings for Biden, the concert-documentary centered around voting activism, premiered last night on our site at 7pm ET.

The full lineup included Broadway stars Keri René Fuller (Jagged Little Pill), Tamika Lawrence (Caroline, or Change), Corey Mach (Waitress), Mary Kate Morrissey (Mean Girls), Kyle Taylor Parker (Kinky Boots), Kate Rockwell (Mean Girls), Dee Roscioli (The Cher Show), Jessica Vosk (Wicked), and Raena White (Chicago), singing brand new arrangements and orchestrations of musical theater and pop hits.

Social Butterfly: Rita Moreno and John Leguizamo Urge Latinx Voters to Vote in New Ads

In an effort to drive turnout among Latinx voters in the final days leading up to the presidential election, Popular Democracy PAC, the PAC arm of Center for Popular Democracy, released a video featuring iconic Latinx film and television stars John Leguizamo, Rita Moreno, and Labor leader and civil rights activist Dolores Huerta. Popular Democracy PAC will spend more than $500,000 on this ad campaign.

Take it from @JohnLeguizamo @DoloresHuerta @TheRitaMoreno: your vote matters in this election! We all need to remind our family & friends to vote by Nov. 3 to make our voices heard and fight back against Trump. Hear from them about why we need YOU to VOTE! ?️ pic.twitter.com/8zMtJXfShy - CPD Action (@CPDAction) October 24, 2020

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Anthony Rapp, who turns 48 today!

An actor since the age of six, Rapp has appeared on Broadway in If/Then, Precious Sons, Rent, Six Degrees of Separation, The Little Prince and the Aviator, and the revival of You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown. His films include Adventures in Babysitting, School Ties, Dazed and Confused, Six Degrees of Separation, and more.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

