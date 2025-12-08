Ne-Yo to Host 'Encore Sessions' at HELL'S KITCHEN on Broadway

Hell's Kitchen on Broadway will present the return of Encore Sessions, a series of post-show, intimate musical performances. Encore Sessions, previously hosted by Keys, will be hosted by three-time Grammy Award winner and hit recording artist Ne-Yo, who recently made his Broadway debut in Hell's Kitchen.

Ne-Yo will be joined by additional Hell's Kitchen company members for a special holiday edition of Encore Sessions on Thursday, December 18, following the evening performance.

During the first two sets of Encore Sessions in September and November, Keys treated audiences to powerful renditions of some songs from the album that didn’t make it into the musical—including “Unbreakable,” “A Woman’s Worth,” “Diary,” “Underdog” and more—performed alongside members of the cast. See photos HERE!

VIP packages will be available for the Thursday, December 18 evening performance. The VIP experience will include premium ticket locations, a merchandise bundle and the opportunity for a meet and great with NE-YO.

Hell's Kitchen, the award-winning Broadway musical created and inspired by Alicia Keys, takes you on the journey of Ali – a 17-year-old girl full of fire.

Relatable, raw, and refreshingly fun, it’s a celebration of finding yourself, your purpose, and the people who lift you up. The music—a mix of Keys’ classics and new songs written exclusively for the show—and exhilarating choreography bring to life a story that speaks to you no matter where you’re from, where you’ve been, or where you’re going.