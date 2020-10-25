Video Flashback: Angela Lansbury Explores Her 70+ Year Career in Conversation With Her Niece, Felicia Lansbury Meyer
Lansbury's 70 + years of experience in film and theatre are explored
In September 2019, Fort Lewis College was able to capture a rare conversation with the legendary actress Angela Lansbury.
From "Murder, She Wrote" to "Beauty and the Beast," Lansbury's 70 + years of experience in film and theatre are explored in conversation with her niece, Felicia Lansbury Meyer, who teaches in the Department of Theatre.
Check out the full interview below!
