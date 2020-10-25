Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video Flashback: Angela Lansbury Explores Her 70+ Year Career in Conversation With Her Niece, Felicia Lansbury Meyer

Oct. 25, 2020  

In September 2019, Fort Lewis College was able to capture a rare conversation with the legendary actress Angela Lansbury.

From "Murder, She Wrote" to "Beauty and the Beast," Lansbury's 70 + years of experience in film and theatre are explored in conversation with her niece, Felicia Lansbury Meyer, who teaches in the Department of Theatre.

Check out the full interview below!

Click Here to Watch the Video!play


