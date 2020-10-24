VIDEO: Rita Moreno and John Leguizamo Urge Latinx Voters to Vote in New Ads

Popular Democracy PAC will spend more than $500,000 on this ad campaign.

In an effort to drive turnout among Latinx voters in the final days leading up to the presidential election, Popular Democracy PAC, the PAC arm of Center for Popular Democracy, released a video featuring iconic Latinx film and television stars John Leguizamo, Rita Moreno, and Labor leader and civil rights activist Dolores Huerta. Popular Democracy PAC will spend more than $500,000 on this ad campaign.

Research shows that nearly 32 million Latinos are projected to be eligible to vote in the presidential election. Popular Democracy PAC is working hard to get out the vote in Latinx communities for Biden and down-ballot Democrats in key battleground states. The video encourages the Latinx community to consider remote and early voting options and calls on viewers to reach out to their networks to do the same.

Watch the full video below!

Take it from @JohnLeguizamo @DoloresHuerta @TheRitaMoreno: your vote matters in this election! We all need to remind our family & friends to vote by Nov. 3 to make our voices heard and fight back against Trump. Hear from them about why we need YOU to VOTE! ?i?? pic.twitter.com/8zMtJXfShy - CPD Action (@CPDAction) October 24, 2020

