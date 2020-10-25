Video Roundup: Check Out Our 10 Favorite Disney Parodies from THE LION KING, ALADDIN, and More!

Topics include COVID-19, social media, stress management, and more!

Disney has brought many shows to the Broadway stage over the years, including The Lion King, Aladdin, Beauty and the Beast, and The Little Mermaid.

These shows have featured many of the iconic songs that fans have come to love from their animated film counterparts. Many of the songs, of course, lend themselves to parodies.

Today, we're rounding up 10 of our favorite Disney parodies on YouTube. Check them all out below!

Belle and Boujee

This Beauty and the Beast parody, created by Nerdist, mashes up the Disney film with the song Bad and Boujee by Migos.

Wear a Mask

This COVID-19-themed parody takes on the iconic song from Beauty and the Best, Be Our Guest, and makes it all about wearing a mask!

We Are Stressed

I think a lot of us can relate to that, especially right now. This parody of Be Our Guest was created by Dane Callstrom and talks about stress management.

Don't Kiss The Girl

This parody of The Little Mermaid, created by Doctor Music on YouTube, is also COVID-themed, and talks about how kissing can spread the virus!

Kiss Me Maybe

What if Ariel from The Little Mermaid sang the iconic Carly Rae Jepson song, Call Me Maybe? We think it would sound a lot like this parody, created by Liechee on YouTube!

In Quarantine

Mark O'Dea created this parody of Under the Sea all about what we've been doing, or not doing, in quarantine since March.

A Whole New World

This parody of perhaps the most well-known song from Aladdin was created by OJEMO Channel who teamed up with some friends to make this hilarious video.

Don't You Dare Close Your Eyes

Another parody of A Whole New World was created by Ryan George. "Why did Aladdin have to get all creepy while singing "A Whole New World?" What exactly was he planning on doing if Jasmine closed her eyes? Disney movies are weird, man," he writes in the caption.

Corona Matata

Here's yet another COVID-19-themed parody created by Doctor Music, the creators of the Don't Kiss The Girl parody. This time, they took on Hakuna Matata from The Lion King.

Virtual Life

This parody of The Circle of Life from The Lion King was created by Dustin & Genevieve. The song talks about what it's like having a life online and on social media.

