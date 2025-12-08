Video: GUYS AND DOLLS at Shakespeare Theatre Company





Get a first look at Sakespeare Theatre Company's holiday presentation of Guys and Dolls. Directed by Washington National Opera Artistic Director Francesca Zambello (Porgy and Bess, Turandot, West Side Story) and choreographed by Joshua Bergasse (Smash, Bull Durham), Guys and Dolls plays STC’s Harman Hall December 2 through January 4.

The cast of STC's Guys and Dolls includes Julie Benko as Sarah Brown; Jacob Dickey as the suave gambler Sky Masterson; Rob Colletti as Nathan Detroit; and Hayley Podschun.

Several D.C. actors join the cast, including Holly Twyford (Our Town, Old Times) as General Matilda B. Cartwright; Todd Scofield (King Lear, Our Town, others) as Lt. Brannigan; Lawrence Redmond (Our Town, A Midsummer Night’s Dream, others) as Arvide Abernathy; Ahmad Kamal (Babbitt, Everybody, Richard III) as Big Jule; Calvin McCullough (Peter Pan and Wendy) as Benny Southstreet; and Katherine Riddle (Matchbox Magic Flute, Secret Garden) as Agatha. D.C. faces in the ensemble are Graciela Rey (Signature Theatre, Folger Theatre, GALA Hispanic), Chivas Merchant-Buckman (Washington National Opera), and John Sygar (Olney Theatre, Round House, Arena Stage/Broadway's Swept Away).

Joining the merry gang of gamblers are Kyle Taylor Parker (Kinky Boots on Broadway and National Tour) as Nicely-Nicely Johnson, Garrett Marks (An American in Paris) as Harry the Horse, Tommy Gedrich (Pirates! The Penzance Musical) as Rusty Charlie, and Lamont Brown (Funny Girl, Mean Girls National Tours) as Joey Biltmore.

Also making their STC debuts in Guys and Dolls are Nick Alvino, Brandon Block, Landry Champlin, Brendon Chan, Aria Christina Evans, Caroline Kane, David Paul Kidder, Jessie Peltier, Jimena Flores Sanchez, and Jack Sippel.