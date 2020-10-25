Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Olivier Awards
Click Here for More Articles on Olivier Awards

Olivier Awards 2020 Winners - Updating Live!

Article Pixel

Find out all the musical and play winners from the UK's biggest theatre awards ceremony

Oct. 25, 2020  

Olivier Awards 2020 Winners - Updating Live!

Tonight, the Olivier Awards will be announced in a special online broadcast.

We'll be updating the list of nominees LIVE throughout the evening.

Winners are indicated IN BOLD!

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical

David Bedella for & Juliet at Shaftesbury Theatre
Stewart Clarke for Fiddler On The Roof at Playhouse Theatre
Jack Loxton for Dear Evan Hansen at Noel Coward Theatre
Rupert Young for Dear Evan Hansen at Noel Coward Theatre

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical

Lucy Anderson for Dear Evan Hansen at Noel Coward Theatre
Petula Clark for Mary Poppins at Prince Edward Theatre
Cassidy Janson for & Juliet at Shaftesbury Theatre
Lauren Ward for Dear Evan Hansen at Noel Coward Theatre

Best Original Score or New Orchestrations

& Juliet - New Orchestrations by Bill Sherman and Dominic Fallacaro at Shaftesbury Theatre
Amélie The Musical - Musical Supervisor and Arrangements by Barnaby Race at The Other Palace
Dear Evan Hansen - Music and Lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, Orchestration by Alex Lacamoire at Noel Coward Theatre
Fiddler On The Roof - New Orchestrations by Jason Carr at Playhouse Theatre
Waitress - Music and Lyrics by Sara Bareilles at Adelphi Theatre

Best New Dance Production

La Fiesta by Israel Galvan at Sadler's Wells
Ingoma by Mthuthuzeli November for Ballet Black at Royal Opera House - Linbury Theatre
MÁM by Michael Keegan-Dolan for Teak Dansa at Sadler's Wells
Vessel by Damien Jalet & Kohei Nawa at Sadler's Wells

Outstanding Achievement in Dance

Sara Baras for her choreography and performance in Ballet Flamenco - Sombras at Sadler's Wells
Anne Teresa de Keersmaeker for her performance in Mitten Wir Im Leben Sind/Bach6Cellosuiten at Sadler's Wells
Gisèle Vienne for her choreography of Crowd, presented by Dance Umbrella at Sadler's Wells

Noel Coward Award for Best Entertainment or Comedy Play

Emilia at Vaudeville Theatre
Fleabag at Wyndham's Theatre
Magic Goes Wrong at Vaudeville Theatre
The Upstart Crow at Gielgud Theatre

Best Theatre Choreographer

Fabian Aloise for Evita at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre
Matthew Bourne and Stephen Mear for Mary Poppins at Prince Edward Theatre
Jerome Robbins and Matt Cole for Fiddler On The Roof at Playhouse Theatre
Jennifer Weber for & Juliet at Shaftesbury Theatre

Magic Radio Best Musical Revival

Evita at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre
Fiddler On The Roof at Playhouse Theatre
Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at The London Palladium
Mary Poppins at Prince Edward Theatre

Best Actor in a Musical

Andy Nyman for Fiddler On The Roof at Playhouse Theatre
Charlie Stemp for Mary Poppins at Prince Edward Theatre
Sam Tutty for Dear Evan Hansen at Noel Coward Theatre
Jac Yarrow for Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at The London Palladium

Best Actress in a Musical

Audrey Brisson for Amé lie The Musical at The Other Palace
Judy Kuhn for Fiddler On The Roof at Playhouse Theatre
Miriam-Teak Lee for & Juliet at Shaftesbury Theatre
Zizi Strallen for Mary Poppins at Prince Edward Theatre

Cunard Best Revival

Cyrano De Bergerac at Playhouse Theatre
Death Of A Salesman at Young Vic and Piccadilly Theatre
Present Laughter at The Old Vic
Rosmersholm at Duke of York's Theatre

Best Family Show

Mr Gum And The Dancing Bear - The Musical! at National Theatre - Dorfman
Oi Frog & Friends! at Lyric Theatre
To The Moon And Back at Barbican Theatre
The Worst Witch at Vaudeville Theatre

Outstanding Achievement in an Affiliate Theatre

Baby Reindeer at Bush Theatre
Blues In The Night at Kiln Theatre
Our Lady Of Kibeho at Theatre Royal Stratford East
Seven Methods Of Killing Kylie Jenner at Jerwood Theatre Upstairs at The Royal Court Theatre
Warheads at Park Theatre

White Light Award for Best Lighting Design

Neil Austin for Rosmersholm at Duke of York's Theatre
Paule Constable for The Ocean At The End Of The Lane at National Theatre - Dorfman
Howard Hudson for & Juliet at Shaftesbury Theatre
Bruno Poet for Uncle Vanya at Harold Pinter Theatre

Royal Albert Hall Award for Best Sound Design

Gregory Clarke for Rosmersholm at Duke of York's Theatre
Emma Laxton for Emilia at Vaudeville Theatre
Ben and Max Ringham for ANNA at National Theatre - Dorfman
Ben and Max Ringham for Cyrano De Bergerac at Playhouse Theatre

Best Costume Design

Hugh Durrant for Goldilocks And The Three Bears at The London Palladium
Jonathan Lipman for Fiddler On The Roof at Playhouse Theatre
Joanna Scotcher for Emilia at Vaudeville Theatre
Paloma Young for & Juliet at Shaftesbury Theatre

Blue-I Theatre Technology Award for Best Set Design

Bob Crowley for Mary Poppins at Prince Edward Theatre
Soutra Gilmour for & Juliet at Shaftesbury Theatre
Rae Smith for Rosmersholm at Duke of York's Theatre
Rae Smith for Uncle Vanya at Harold Pinter Theatre

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Arinzé Kene for Death Of A Salesman at Young Vic
Colin Morgan for All My Sons at The Old Vic
Adrian Scarborough for Leopoldstadt at Wyndham's Theatre
Reece Shearsmith for A Very Expensive Poison at The Old Vic

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Michele Austin for Cyrano De Bergerac at Playhouse Theatre
Sophie Thompson for Present Laughter at The Old Vic
Indira Varma for Present Laughter at The Old Vic
Josie Walker for The Ocean At The End Of The Lane at National Theatre - Dorfman

Best New Opera Production

Berenice at Royal Opera House - Linbury Theatre
Billy Budd at Royal Opera House
Hansel And Gretel at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre
Noye's Fludde at Theatre Royal Stratford East

Outstanding Achievement in Opera

Jette Parker Young Artists for their performances in Berenice, Death In Venice and Phaedra at Royal Opera House
The Children's Ensemble for their performance in Noye's Fludde at Theatre Royal Stratford East
Martyn Brabbins and James Henshaw for their conducting of The Mask Of Orpheus for English National Opera at London Coliseum

Best Actor

Toby Jones for Uncle Vanya at Harold Pinter Theatre
James McAvoy for Cyrano De Bergerac at Playhouse Theatre
Wendell Pierce for Death Of A Salesman at Young Vic and Piccadilly Theatre
Andrew Scott for Present Laughter at The Old Vic

Best Actress

Hayley Atwell for Rosmersholm at Duke of York's Theatre
Sharon D. Clarke for Death Of A Salesman at Piccadilly Theatre
Juliet Stevenson for The Doctor at Almeida Theatre
Phoebe Waller-Bridge for Fleabag at Wyndham's Theatre

Sir Peter Hall Award for Best Director

Marianne Elliott and Miranda Cromwell for Death Of A Salesman at Young Vic and Piccadilly Theatre
Jamie Lloyd for Cyrano De Bergerac at Playhouse Theatre
Trevor Nunn for Fiddler On The Roof at Playhouse Theatre
Ian Rickson for Uncle Vanya at Harold Pinter Theatre

American Airlines Best New Play

A Very Expensive Poison at The Old Vic
The Doctor at Almeida Theatre
Leopoldstadt at Wyndham's Theatre
The Ocean At The End Of The Lane at National Theatre - Dorfman

Mastercard Best New Musical

& Juliet at Shaftesbury Theatre
Amélie The Musical at The Other Palace
Dear Evan Hansen at Noel Coward Theatre
Waitress at Adelphi Theatre


Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You