WATCH: BROADWAY SINGS FOR BIDEN Livestream Concert with Tamika Lawrence, Jessica Vosk, Kate Rockwell, and More - Live Now!

Tune in here on BroadwayWorld at 7pm ET for the concert-documentary centered around voting activism.

As BroadwayWorld previously announced, Broadway Sings for Biden, the concert-documentary centered around voting activism, premieres tonight on our site at 7pm ET.

Watch a sneak peek of the concert HERE!

The full lineup will boast Broadway stars Keri René Fuller (Jagged Little Pill), Tamika Lawrence (Caroline, or Change), Corey Mach (Waitress), Mary Kate Morrissey (Mean Girls), Kyle Taylor Parker (Kinky Boots), Kate Rockwell (Mean Girls), Dee Roscioli (The Cher Show), Jessica Vosk (Wicked), and Raena White (Chicago), singing brand new arrangements and orchestrations of musical theater and pop hits.

Tune in at 7pm ET on BroadwayWorld.

The concert is appropriate for all ages. The lineup is set for the starry Broadway Sings event celebrating and uplifting presidential candidate Joe Biden and running mate Kamala Harris. The concert was filmed live from the Kraine Theater in the East Village of NYC with COVID-compliance measures in place, socially distanced musicians, and no audience. The film is produced and directed by Broadway Sings creator Corey Mach alongside co-producer Ben Holtzman, in association with Broadway For Biden. Music direction/orchestrations are by Joshua Stephen Kartes. Photo & video is by Pierre Marais Videography, Angelo Soriano, and Danny

Kornfeld (of Rascal Pictures).

