Wake Up With BWW 10/19: Krysta Rodriguez and Erik Jensen Join THE COLLABORATION, and More!

Today's top stories include casting for The Collaboration, including Krysta Rodriguez and Erik Jensen. Plus, watch the cast of KPOP the Musical perform on Good Morning America, and more!

Grosses

Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 10/16/22

Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 10/16/2022.. (more...)

Today's Top Stories

ALMOST FAMOUS Cancels Performance

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Almost Famous has cancelled their October 18 at 8pm performance. Performances will resume as scheduled on October 19 at 8pm. The production stars Chris Wood, Tony Award® nominee Anika Larsen, Solea Pfeiffer, Drew Gehling, Rob Colletti, and introducing Casey Likes.. (more...)

VIDEO: KPOP Cast Performs 'This is My Korea' on GOOD MORNING AMERICA

by Michael Major

Watch a video of the Broadway cast of KPOP The Musical performing 'This Is My Korea' on Good Morning America. KPOP features Luna, in the starring role of MwE, along with Julia Abueva, BoHyung, Major Curda, Jinwoo Jung, Jiho Kang, Amy Keum, James Kho, Marina Kondo, Eddy Lee, Joshua Lee, Jully Lee, Lina Rose Lee, Timothy H. Lee, and more.. (more...)

Musical Based on LES MIZ's Gavroche Will Get Industry Reading

by Nicole Rosky

Producer and Disney music vet Mitchell Leib will present an invite-only Equity presentation of Bonnie Gleicher's (book, music, and lyrics) new musical Gavroche, directed by Catie Davis and music direction by Adam Laird on Thursday, October 20.. (more...)

Krysta Rodriguez and Erik Jensen Join the Cast of THE COLLABORATION

by Stephi Wild

The full Broadway cast has been announced for the American premiere of The Collaboration, written by Anthony McCarten (The Two Popes, Bohemian Rhapsody), and directed by Kwame Kwei-Armah (The Visitor, Tree).. (more...)

VIDEO: Annaleigh Ashford, Robin de Jesús & More Star in WELCOME TO CHIPPENDALES Trailer

by Michael Major

Hulu has shared the trailer for "Welcome to Chippendales," which stars Annaleigh Ashford, Robin de Jesús, Andrew Rannells, and more. The series also stars Kumail Nanjiani, Murray Bartlett, Juliette Lewis, and Quentin Plair. Watch the new video trailer now!. (more...)

Lin-Manuel Miranda to Attend Beto O'Rourke Rally in Houston Today

by Stephi Wild

Lin-Manuel Miranda and his father, Luis A. Miranda, Jr. will attend a rally for Beto O'Rourke and Democratic Nominee for Attorney General Rochelle Garza in Houston on October 18.. (more...)

KINKY BOOTS; GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR; and More Take Home 2021-22 Joseph Jefferson Equity Awards

by Stephi Wild

The Joseph Jefferson Awards in Chicago were presented on October 17, 2022, at Drury Lane in Oakbrook, IL. Winners included Kinky Boots; Good Night, Oscar; and more!. (more...)

Photo: See David Hyde Pierce, Ramin Karimloo, Lilli Cooper & More at THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE Benefit Concert Reading

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Roundabout Theatre Company's Special Benefit Concert Reading of The Pirates of Penzance was performed on October 17 at Roundabout's American Airlines Theatre on Broadway. See a photo from curtain call here!. (more...)

