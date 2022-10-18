Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 10/16/22

Click below to access all the Broadway grosses from all the shows for the week ending 10/16/2022 in BroadwayWorld's grosses section.

Also, you will find information on each show's historical grosses, cumulative grosses and other statistics on how each show stacked up this week and in the past.

Of note this week, THE PIANO LESSON opened at the Barrymore 10/13. TOPDOG/UNDERDOG is in previews at the Golden and opens 10/20. ALMOST FAMOUS is in previews at the Jacobs and opens 11/3. KIMBERLY AKIMBO began previews at the Booth and opens 11/10. KPOP began previews at Circle in the Square and opens 11/20. A Note About WICKED: There were two capacities at the Gershwin Theatre this week. Four performances had 1,807 seats and four performances had 1,926 seats, for a total capacity of 14,932. As this report cannot accommodate both capacities, the figure 1,867 was used.

Please note Columbus Day/Indigenous Peoples' Day weekend fell within the week prior (week ending 10/9/2022).

Up for the week by attendance (% of capacity) was: TOPDOG / UNDERDOG (13.4%), THE PIANO LESSON (9.4%), HAMILTON (4%), ALMOST FAMOUS (3.8%), LEOPOLDSTADT (2.3%), THE KITE RUNNER (2.1%), SIX (1.5%), FUNNY GIRL (0.6%), THE LION KING (0.3%), ALADDIN (0.2%), MJ THE MUSICAL (0.1%), THE MUSIC MAN (0.1%),

Down for the week by attendance (% of capacity) was: COST OF LIVING (-18.8%), 1776 (-12.2%), DEATH OF A SALESMAN (-11.1%), INTO THE WOODS (-7.7%), HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD (-5.2%), BEETLEJUICE (-4.4%), A STRANGE LOOP (-3.7%), CHICAGO (-2.5%), WICKED (-1.7%), HADESTOWN (-1.6%), THE BOOK OF MORMON (-0.7%), MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL (-0.1%),

This week, 27 shows played on Broadway, with 225,731 tickets sold and a total gross of $28,621,480. The average ticket price was $126.79.

This was up the number of shows as last week. Compared to last week, attendance was up 1.56%. On the sales front, overall grosses were down -1.52% vs. last week. This week's average ticket price of $126.79 is down $-3.97 compared to last week.



Top 5 by This Week Gross

THE MUSIC MAN: $2,925,463

HAMILTON: $2,051,552

THE LION KING: $1,815,269

MJ THE MUSICAL: $1,777,138

MJ THE MUSICAL: $1,777,138





Bottom 5 by This Week Gross

TOPDOG / UNDERDOG ($220,016), COST OF LIVING ($224,121), 1776 ($339,883), THE KITE RUNNER ($348,090), DEATH OF A SALESMAN ($512,979)





Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

LEOPOLDSTADT: $191,096

DEATH OF A SALESMAN: $111,528

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA: $61,407

COST OF LIVING: $55,438

A STRANGE LOOP: $15,024





Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

THE LION KING ($-250,790), HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD ($-226,226), BEETLEJUICE ($-191,299), THE MUSIC MAN ($-174,245), WICKED ($-113,121)





Top 5 by Average Ticket Price

THE MUSIC MAN: $240.64

HAMILTON: $192.45

FUNNY GIRL: $173.33

MJ THE MUSICAL: $159.48

LEOPOLDSTADT: $153.05





Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price

TOPDOG / UNDERDOG ($39.98), COST OF LIVING ($72.72), 1776 ($76.60), DEATH OF A SALESMAN ($83.29), CHICAGO ($86.80)





Top 5 by % of Total Seats Filled

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA: 100.9%

HAMILTON: 100.6%

MJ THE MUSICAL: 100.4%

FUNNY GIRL: 100.4%

MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL: 99.8%





Bottom 5 % of Total Seats Filled

COST OF LIVING (61.6%), INTO THE WOODS (71.1%), THE KITE RUNNER (72.6%), 1776 (76.7%), BEETLEJUICE (78%)





Top 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week

TOPDOG / UNDERDOG: 859

THE PIANO LESSON: 786

HAMILTON: 423

WICKED: 228

LEOPOLDSTADT: 203





Bottom 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week

HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD (-977), COST OF LIVING (-939), DEATH OF A SALESMAN (-869), 1776 (-705), ALMOST FAMOUS (-691)



That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld makes no guarantee as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League..