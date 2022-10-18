VIDEO: Annaleigh Ashford, Robin de Jesús & More Star in WELCOME TO CHIPPENDALES Trailer

Hulu has shared the trailer for "Welcome to Chippendales," which stars Annaleigh Ashford, Robin de Jesús, Andrew Rannells, and more. The new series will begin streaming on Tuesday, November 22.

A sprawling true-crime saga, "Welcome to Chippendales" tells the outrageous story of Somen "Steve" Banerjee, an Indian immigrant who became the unlikely founder of the world's greatest male-stripping empire-and let nothing stand in his way in the process.

The series also stars Kumail Nanjiani, Murray Bartlett, Juliette Lewis, and Quentin Plair.

Siegel and Nanjiani executive produce alongside Dylan Sellers, Jenni Konner, Matt Shakman, Emily V. Gordon, Nora Silver and Rajiv Joseph, who will write on the series along with Mehar Sethi. Siegel and Konner serve as co-showrunners and Shakman will direct. Jacqui Rivera is co-executive producer and Annie Wyman is co-producer.

Annaleigh Ashford is a Tony Award-winning actress best known for her work on television as Betty in SHOWTIME's critically acclaimed drama Masters of Sex, on Broadway as Lauren in Kinky Boots with Billy Porter, and most recently, as Dot in the revival of Stephen Sondheim's Sunday in the Park with George opposite Jake Gyllenhaal. She will be seen on Broadway in 2023 as Mrs. Lovett in Sweeney Todd, alongside Josh Groban.

Robin de Jesús was most recently seen in Lin-Manuel Miranda's film adaption of tick, tick...BOOM! He was seen on Broadway in Wicked, In the Heights (Tony nomination, Drama Desk Award), La Cage aux Folles (Tony, Drama Desk nominations), and Rent. De Jesús also appeared on Broadway as Emory in The Boys in the Band, a role he reprised for Ryan Murphy's Netflix film adaption of the play.

Rannells received Tony, Drama Desk and Drama League nominations for his work as Elder Price in The Book of Mormon. Rannells was also seen on Broadway as Whizzer in Falsettos, Bob Gaudio in Jersey Boys, Link Larkin in Hairspray, Hedwig in Hedwig and the Angry Inch, King George III in Hamilton, and Larry in The Boys in the Band. He was recently seen in Ryan Murphy's film adaption of The Prom.

Watch the new trailer here: