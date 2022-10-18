Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
ALMOST FAMOUS
ALMOST FAMOUS Cancels Tonight's Performance

Almost Famous will open on Broadway on November 3, 2022.

Oct. 18, 2022  

Tonight's performance of Almost Famous (October 18 at 8pm) has been cancelled. Performances will resume as scheduled on October 19 at 8pm.

See the show's tweet below:

The 10/18 8 pm performance of Almost Famous is cancelled. Please reach out to your point of purchase for ticketing questions. Performances will resume as scheduled on 10/19 at 8 pm. #almostfamousbwy #almostfamous #broadway pic.twitter.com/6foZXaWMak

- Almost Famous The Musical (@AlmostFamousBwy) October 18, 2022

The production stars Chris Wood, Tony Award® nominee Anika Larsen, Solea Pfeiffer, Drew Gehling, Rob Colletti, and introducing Casey Likes. The company will also include Matt Bittner, Chad Burris, Gerard Canonico, Julia Cassandra, Brandon Contreras, Jakeim Hart, Van Hughes, Jana Djenne Jackson, Claire Kwon, Katie Ladner, Danny Lindgren, Erica Mansfield, Alisa Melendez, Kevin Trinio Perdido, Andrew Poston, Emily Schultheis, Daniel Sovich, Libby Winters, and Matthew C. Yee.

The year is 1973 and it's all happening. Led Zeppelin is king, Richard Nixon is President, and idealistic 15-year-old William Miller is an aspiring music journalist. When Rolling Stone magazine hires him to go on the road with an up-and-coming band, William is thrust into the rock-and-roll circus, where his love of music, his longing for friendship, and his integrity as a writer collide. Almost Famous is a spirited tale of fandom, family, and the unforgettable characters you'll meet along the way. Turn it up!


