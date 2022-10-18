Photo: See David Hyde Pierce, Ramin Karimloo, Lilli Cooper & More at THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE Benefit Concert Reading

Roundabout Theatre Company's Special Benefit Concert Reading of The Pirates of Penzance was performed last night, October 17 at Roundabout's American Airlines Theatre on Broadway (227 West 42nd Street).

The Pirates of Penzance is the Tony Award-winning musical adapted by Rupert Holmes, with music by Arthur Sullivan, libretto by W.S. Gilbert, choreographed by Warren Carlyle, directed by Scott Ellis.

The cast of Pirates of Penzance included Tony Award winner David Hyde Pierce as "Major General," Tony Award nominee Ramin Karimloo as "Pirate King," Tony Award nominee Lilli Cooper as "Ruth," Colton Ryan as "Frederic," and Samantha Williams as "Mabel," as well as Gabi Campo, Eddie Cooper, Cicily Daniels, Jōvan Dansberry, Alex Dorf, Rick Faugno, Leslie Donna Flesner, Katie Lee Hill, Curtis Holland, Madison McBride, Ryan Worsing, Franklin Bongjio, Colin LeMoine, Sherisse Springer, and David Abeles as "Police Sargeant."

