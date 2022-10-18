Musical Based on LES MIZ's Gavroche Will Get Industry Reading

Producer and Disney music vet Mitchell Leib will present an invite-only Equity presentation of Bonnie Gleicher's (book, music, and lyrics) new musical Gavroche, directed by Catie Davis and music direction by Adam Laird on Thursday, October 20.

GAVROCHE is a new take on Victor Hugo's book Les Miserables featuring a pop, contemporary score, told from the POV of scrappy street kid Gavroche Thenardier and his teen sisters Eponine and Azelma. When a rebellion breaks out in Paris, they're thrown onto the cobblestone streets in urgent search of love, family, and a new life.

Casting by Telsey + Co. GAVROCHE features Kate Bailey (Broadway: Beetlejuice), Gerald Caesar (Broadway: Tina), Dwayne Harrison Clark, Natalie Charle Ellis (Broadway: Beetlejuice), Donnie Hammond (NY: Titanique), Kaylin Hedges (Hollywood Bowl: Annie), Devin Lewis (Broadway: Newsies The Musical), Benjamin Pajak (Broadway: The Music Man), Salena Qureshi (NYC: Superhero. Netflix's "The Society"), Lance Roberts (Broadway: The Music Man), Jake Swain (Broadway: Mean Girls), Jayden Theophile (Broadway: The Lion King), Clyde Voce (Broadway: Charlie and the Chocolate Factory), and Lee Zarrett (Broadway: Jane Eyre, My Fair Lady).

"The story of Gavroche has such meaningful parallels to our world today," says Leib, formerly the President of Disney Music & Soundtracks for over 30 years. "I'm proud to be a part of the next step in its evolution. I've been so fortunate to have worked with many of Broadway's greatest composers including Alan Menken, Tim Rice, Stephen Schwartz, Pasek & Paul, Stephen Sondheim, and Mark Shaiman to name a few. I'm now adding Bonnie Gleicher to my list."

Over the past 18 months, amateur productions of Gavroche have been presented around the country at the top performing-arts programs in CA, NY, PA, TX, FL and counting.

BONNIE GLEICHER (book, music, lyrics, orchestrations) is a songwriter, playwright, and arranger whose music has been heard off-Broadway, on TV, and on YouTube. Her theatre career began as a kid performing on Broadway in Jane Eyre and Annie, and has come full circle, writing musicals and pop for audiences of all ages. Her songs have been sung by Liz Callaway, Taylor Louderman, Chuck and Lilli Cooper, Bonnie Milligan and more. Bonnie is the composer/lyricist of the off-Broadway musical Addy & Uno, which was an Off-Broadway Alliance Award nominee. Bonnie is also the composer, lyricist, and arranger for the Hulu series MarMar Land by studio Pocket.watch, with over 200M views on YouTube. Out of over 500 submissions, Taylor Louderman chose Bonnie's song "Love" to perform live at 54 Below for her songwriting competition Write Out Loud. "Love" has since been sung across Germany, Australia, the US, and Japan. Selena Gomez and Victoria's Secret models danced to her song "I Want Tonight Forever," chosen as the behind-the-scenes theme song for the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2015. In honor of Addy & Uno, Bonnie was awarded a Proclamation from Westchester County's Office for People With Disabilities. She leads masterclasses, graduated Phi Beta Kappa with a degree in Journalism from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, and studied at the BMI Musical Theatre Workshop.

CATIE DAVIS (Director) is a NYC-based director who directs and develops contemporary musicals. Recent directing credits include Then She Ran (Scranton Cultural Center), Missed:Connections (Manhattan School of Music), Le Comte Noir (Broadway on Demand), and Empath (TheatreLab). She works as an associate director on the Broadway productions of Beetlejuice and Moulin Rouge. Other associate work: Company (Broadway), Ben Platt Live from Radio City Music Hall (Netflix), The Public Theater, Roundabout Theatre Company, Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival. She is a 2018 Manhattan Theatre Club Directing Fellow, a Lincoln Center Directors Lab alum, and a proud member of SDC. Catie has developed work with writing teams Eli Kaplan-Wildmann, Yonatan Cnaan & Andrew Zachary Cohen; Kate Thomas & Joey Contreras; Vince Burwell & James Sasser, among others. She continues to seek out new collaborations and opportunities for theater to bring communities together. @catie-davis catie-davis.com