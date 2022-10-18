KINKY BOOTS; GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR; and More Take Home 2021-22 Joseph Jefferson Equity Awards

Recognizing a strong return to the spotlight over the 2021-2022 Equity theater season, the Joseph Jefferson Awards in Chicago were presented on October 17, 2022, at Drury Lane in Oakbrook, IL. This return to a live awards show follows the last program that was presented virtually during the pandemic in 2020.

Check out the full list of winners below!

The winners for the 54th Anniversary Joseph Jefferson Equity Awards are as follows:

Production - Play (large) - The Dr. Harlan Haimes Award

"Good Night, Oscar" - Goodman Theatre

Production - Play (mid-size)

"The Moors" - A Red Orchid Theatre

Production - Musical (large)

"Kinky Boots" - Paramount Theatre

Production - Musical (mid-size)

"Somewhere Over the Border" - Teatro Vista

Production - Revue (large)

"Blues in the Night" - Porchlight Music Theatre

Director - Play (large)

Ron OJ Parson - "Relentless" - TimeLine Theatre Company

Director - Play (mid-size)

Kirsten Fitzgerald - "The Moors" - A Red Orchid Theatre

Director - Musical (large)

Trent Stork - "Kinky Boots" - Paramount Theatre

Director - Musical (mid-size)

Denise Yvette Serna - "Somewhere Over the Border" - Teatro Vista

Director - Revue (large)

Kenny Ingram - "Blues in the Night" - Porchlight Music Theatre

Ensemble - Play

"Choir Boy" - Steppenwolf Theatre Company

"Steel Magnolias" - Drury Lane Productions

Ensemble - Musical

"Somewhere Over the Border" - Teatro Vista

Performer in a Principal Role - Play

Sean Hayes - "Good Night, Oscar" - Goodman Theatre

Cassidy Slaughter-Mason - "The Luckiest" - Raven Theatre

Performer in a Principal Role - Musical

Richard Bermudez - "Evita" - Drury Lane Productions

Michael Wordly - "Kinky Boots" - Paramount Theatre

Performer in a Revue

Felicia P. Fields - "Blues in the Night" - Porchlight Music Theatre

Solo Performance

Bethany Thomas - "Songs for Nobodies" - Northlight Theatre

Performer in a Supporting Role - Play

Sheldon D. Brown - "Choir Boy" - Steppenwolf Theatre Company

Elizabeth Ledo - "Steel Magnolias" - Drury Lane Productions

Performer in a Supporting Role - Musical

Daniella Dalli - "The Sound of Music" - Marriott Theatre

Sara Reinecke - "Kinky Boots" - Paramount Theatre

New Work - The Libby Adler Mages Award

Tyla Abercrumbie - "Relentless" - TimeLine Theatre Company

Doug Wright - "Good Night, Oscar" - Goodman Theatre

Scenic Design (large)

Rachel Hauck - "Good Night, Oscar" - Goodman Theatre

Scenic Design (mid-size)

Joe Schermoly - "Hurricane Diane" - Theater Wit

Costume Design (large)

Ryan park - "Kinky Boots" - Paramount Theatre

Costume Design (mid-size)

Myron Elliott-Cisneros - "The Moors" - A Red Orchid Theatre

Sound Design (large)

André Pluess - "Good Night, Oscar" - Goodman Theatre

Sound Design (mid-size)

Jeffrey Levin - "The Moors" - A Red Orchid Theatre

Lighting Design (large)

Jason Lynch - "Choir Boy" - Steppenwolf Theatre Company

Lighting Design (mid-size)

K Story - "The Moors" - A Red Orchid Theatre

Choreography

Alex Sanchez - "West Side Story" - Marriott Theatre

Music Direction

Kory Danielson - "Kinky Boots" - Paramount Theatre

David Fiorello - "Blues in the Night" - Porchlight Music Theatre

Original Music in a Play

Pornchanok Kanchanabanca - "Gem of the Ocean" - Goodman Theatre

Fight Choreography

Christian Kelly-Sordelet and David Blixt - "Athena" - Writers Theatre

Projection Design

Rasean Davonte Johnson and Michael Salvatore Commendatore - "It Came From Outer Space" - Chicago Shakespeare Theater in association with Universal Theatrical Group

Artistic Specialization

Sylvia Hernandez-DiStasi - Circus and Movement Design - "Lookingglass Alice" - Lookingglass Theatre Company in association with The Actors Gymnasium

Short Run Production

"The Magnolia Ballet" - About Face Theatre

Short Run Production - Ensemble

"What to Send Up When It Goes Down" - Congo Square Theatre Company

Short Run Production - New Work

Natalie Y. Moore - "The Billboard" - 16th Street Theater

Short Run Production - Performer

Terry Guest - "The Magnolia Ballet" - About Face Theatre

Short Run Production - Design

Angela Weber Miller - "Who's Holiday!" - Theater Wit

Special Award

Chuck Smith - Lifetime Achievement in Theater