KINKY BOOTS; GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR; and More Take Home 2021-22 Joseph Jefferson Equity Awards
The awards were presented on October 17, 2022, at Drury Lane in Oakbrook, IL.
Recognizing a strong return to the spotlight over the 2021-2022 Equity theater season, the Joseph Jefferson Awards in Chicago were presented on October 17, 2022, at Drury Lane in Oakbrook, IL. This return to a live awards show follows the last program that was presented virtually during the pandemic in 2020.
Check out the full list of winners below!
The winners for the 54th Anniversary Joseph Jefferson Equity Awards are as follows:
Production - Play (large) - The Dr. Harlan Haimes Award
"Good Night, Oscar" - Goodman Theatre
Production - Play (mid-size)
"The Moors" - A Red Orchid Theatre
Production - Musical (large)
"Kinky Boots" - Paramount Theatre
Production - Musical (mid-size)
"Somewhere Over the Border" - Teatro Vista
Production - Revue (large)
"Blues in the Night" - Porchlight Music Theatre
Director - Play (large)
Ron OJ Parson - "Relentless" - TimeLine Theatre Company
Director - Play (mid-size)
Kirsten Fitzgerald - "The Moors" - A Red Orchid Theatre
Director - Musical (large)
Trent Stork - "Kinky Boots" - Paramount Theatre
Director - Musical (mid-size)
Denise Yvette Serna - "Somewhere Over the Border" - Teatro Vista
Director - Revue (large)
Kenny Ingram - "Blues in the Night" - Porchlight Music Theatre
Ensemble - Play
"Choir Boy" - Steppenwolf Theatre Company
"Steel Magnolias" - Drury Lane Productions
Ensemble - Musical
"Somewhere Over the Border" - Teatro Vista
Performer in a Principal Role - Play
Sean Hayes - "Good Night, Oscar" - Goodman Theatre
Cassidy Slaughter-Mason - "The Luckiest" - Raven Theatre
Performer in a Principal Role - Musical
Richard Bermudez - "Evita" - Drury Lane Productions
Michael Wordly - "Kinky Boots" - Paramount Theatre
Performer in a Revue
Felicia P. Fields - "Blues in the Night" - Porchlight Music Theatre
Solo Performance
Bethany Thomas - "Songs for Nobodies" - Northlight Theatre
Performer in a Supporting Role - Play
Sheldon D. Brown - "Choir Boy" - Steppenwolf Theatre Company
Elizabeth Ledo - "Steel Magnolias" - Drury Lane Productions
Performer in a Supporting Role - Musical
Daniella Dalli - "The Sound of Music" - Marriott Theatre
Sara Reinecke - "Kinky Boots" - Paramount Theatre
New Work - The Libby Adler Mages Award
Tyla Abercrumbie - "Relentless" - TimeLine Theatre Company
Doug Wright - "Good Night, Oscar" - Goodman Theatre
Scenic Design (large)
Rachel Hauck - "Good Night, Oscar" - Goodman Theatre
Scenic Design (mid-size)
Joe Schermoly - "Hurricane Diane" - Theater Wit
Costume Design (large)
Ryan park - "Kinky Boots" - Paramount Theatre
Costume Design (mid-size)
Myron Elliott-Cisneros - "The Moors" - A Red Orchid Theatre
Sound Design (large)
André Pluess - "Good Night, Oscar" - Goodman Theatre
Sound Design (mid-size)
Jeffrey Levin - "The Moors" - A Red Orchid Theatre
Lighting Design (large)
Jason Lynch - "Choir Boy" - Steppenwolf Theatre Company
Lighting Design (mid-size)
K Story - "The Moors" - A Red Orchid Theatre
Choreography
Alex Sanchez - "West Side Story" - Marriott Theatre
Music Direction
Kory Danielson - "Kinky Boots" - Paramount Theatre
David Fiorello - "Blues in the Night" - Porchlight Music Theatre
Original Music in a Play
Pornchanok Kanchanabanca - "Gem of the Ocean" - Goodman Theatre
Fight Choreography
Christian Kelly-Sordelet and David Blixt - "Athena" - Writers Theatre
Projection Design
Rasean Davonte Johnson and Michael Salvatore Commendatore - "It Came From Outer Space" - Chicago Shakespeare Theater in association with Universal Theatrical Group
Artistic Specialization
Sylvia Hernandez-DiStasi - Circus and Movement Design - "Lookingglass Alice" - Lookingglass Theatre Company in association with The Actors Gymnasium
Short Run Production
"The Magnolia Ballet" - About Face Theatre
Short Run Production - Ensemble
"What to Send Up When It Goes Down" - Congo Square Theatre Company
Short Run Production - New Work
Natalie Y. Moore - "The Billboard" - 16th Street Theater
Short Run Production - Performer
Terry Guest - "The Magnolia Ballet" - About Face Theatre
Short Run Production - Design
Angela Weber Miller - "Who's Holiday!" - Theater Wit
Special Award
Chuck Smith - Lifetime Achievement in Theater